COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa -- West won the first game with Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson on Saturday 7-2 but lost the second game 3-2 in eight innings to earn a split.
West is now 13-15 on the season and the Wolverines have won three of its last four games. Thomas Jefferson is 7-21 on the season and snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.
In the first game, Alec Nieman went all seven innings to pick up his eighth win of the season. He gave up only one unearned run on three hits, walked two and struck out five.
Brady Larson was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Jesse Elgert was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Matt Elgert and Connor James each scored a run and had an RBI and Dylan Cooper scored twice. Nieman and Jaren Hollingshead each had a hit.
In the second game, West took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third and then Thomas Jefferson scored two runs in the bottom of the third. West tied the game in the fourth inning. Thomas Jefferson got the walk-off win in the bottom of the eighth for a 3-2 win.
Allex Eslick went the distance for West. He gave up three runs on 10 hits, walked one and struck out one.
West had six lineouts in the game. Hollingshead was 2-for-4 and Jesse Elgert and Larson each drove in a run. Nieman and James each had a hit.
West's next game is at 11 a.m. on Monday in a doubleheader at Bishop Heelan. It's a continuation of a suspended doubleheader with the Crusaders. The game will pick up in the second inning with West leading 7-2. Then West plays at Le Mars at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
Late Friday
EAST 7, FORT DODGE 2: Eat and Fort Dodge were tied at 1-1 after three innings when the Black Raiders scored three runs in the fourth inning to take the lead.
East added three insurance runs in the seventh inning and went on to win 7-2.
East improved to 21-10 with the win and it is the fifth straight victory for the Black Raiders. Fort Dodge falls to 10-21 on the season and it the eighth straight loss for Fort Dodge.
Alec Patino was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI and Casey Blake was 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs. Kyle Burns was 2-for-2 with a run scored and Nate Zyzda and Colton DeRocher each scored a run and had an RBI. Joe Roder drove in a run.
Zyzda went the first four innings, giving up two runs on two hits, walked two and struck out four. Patino went the final three innings. He didn't allow a hit, walked two and struck out six.