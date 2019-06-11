SIOUX CITY - Jared Hollingshead had a home run among his four hits and drove in two runs to lead West to a 10-3 win over Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson in the first game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader played in Sioux City Tuesday.
Thomas Jefferson scored two runs in the fourth inning and 11 more in the fifth to break from a 2-2 tie in the nightcap to earn a split of the twin bill, 15-2.
Trailing 1-0 after the Yellow Jackets scored a run in the top of the first inning, the Wolverines got singles from Hollingshead, Colby Nieman, Alec Nieman, James, Jesse Elgert and Brady Larson while Matt Elgert and Austin Eslick hit sacrifice flies to give their team a 4-1 lead.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 3, WEST SIOUX 0: Skyler Waldschmitt knocked in a two-run single off West Sioux (8-3) pitcher Hunter Dekkers to give the Hawks (10-3) the five-inning win.
Levi Waldschmitt also had an RBI single.
The game was shortened due to weather.
Blaine Harpenau held the Falcons to three hits, and he struck out 13 hitters.
Late Monday
MVAOCOU 8, OABCIG 6: After OABCIG came back against MVAOCOU in the sixth inning, the Rams did the same thing against the Falcons in the bottom of the sixth and went on to win 8-6.
MVAOCOU took a 4-0 lead after the second inning but the Falcons battled back with a run each in the third and fourth and then scored three runs in the sixth to take the lead. MVAOCOU came back with four runs in the bottom of the sixth and went on to win 8-6.
The comeback win keeps the Rams undefeated at 10-0 on the season. OABCIG fell to 5-4.
Zak Scott went the first 5 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on two hits, walked only one and struck out 10. Brady Seuntjens pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to get the win.
Aaron Michael was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI and Ely Fundermann was 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Dylan Marshall was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Haden Kuhl scored twice and drove in a run.
For OABCIG, Ethan Mortensen hit a double, scored twice and had an RBI and Jacob Cowlham hit a double, scored a run and drove in a run. Kaden Ladwig scored once and had two RBIs and Landon Ray was 2-for-4 with two runs scored. Cooper Dejean was 2-for-3 with an RBI and William Grote drove in a run.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 7, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 6: Denison-Schleswig led for most of the game until Kuemper Catholic tied the game in the sixth and took the lead in the seventh.
The Monarchs scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to get the walk-off win, 7-6. The Monarchs improved to 6-4 overall and 4-2 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
Jaden Petersen hit a double, scored a run and had three RBIs and Carter Wessell drove in two runs. Jack Medlik and Braiden Heiden each scored twice and Dawson Dorhout was 2-for-4.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 5, SPIRIT LAKE 3: Estherville-Lincoln Central scored two runs in the 11th inning to defeat Spirit Lake 5-3 on Monday. The Midgets scored three runs in the second and Spirit Lake scored three runs in the third before the Midgets scored the game-winners in the 11th.
Spirit Lake fell to 5-7 overall.
Ben Newman hit a double and Max Carney was 2-for-5 with two RBIs.