SPENCER, Iowa -- West battled back from an 8-2 deficit with five runs in the sixth and one in the seventh to tie the game.
The game went to extra innings and West took a 9-8 lead but Spencer scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th to get the win. With one out, Marcus Klemme doubled to bring in Connor Tigges and Griffin Garnatz.
West falls to 10-10 on the season. Spencer improves to 10-6 and has won five of its last six games.
For Spencer, Klemme was 3-fro-5 with a home run, a double and six RBIs and Michael Story was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI. Garnatz was 2-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. Colton Wilinski drove in a run.
For West, Allex Eslick was 4-for-6 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Connor James was 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs. Jaren Hollingshead was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Colby Nieman scored twice and had an RBI. Jesse Elgert drove in a run.
HARLAN 6, SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 4: Host Harlan rallied from three runs down late to edge Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6-4 in a non-conference baseball game played Friday.
Pitcher Sean Owens was cruising along with a 4-1 lead going to the bottom of the fifth inning but the Cyclones scored five times to take a 5-4 lead. Harlan added another run in the sixth inning and was able to work out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh inning to hold off SB-L.
Owens gave up seven hits and three walks while fanning three. Spencer Kleene had three hits and Deric Fitzgerald added two more for the Warriors (16-9).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 6, RIDGE VIEW 5: Carter Bleil pitched the first five innings to get the win as the Wildcats clipped the Raptors in a Western Valley Conference baseball game played in Moville Friday.
Bleil's brother came on to pitch the final two innings for the save and also added two RBI's at the plate. Kaleb Bleil gave up seven hits while recording five strike outs. Casey Beaver also drove in a run for the Wildcats (16-5). Austin Degen and Karlo Weldon both had two hits for Ridge View (3-14).
DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 3, WAKEFIELD POST 81 2: Dakota Valley Post 319 before a 1-1 tie with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Post 319 held on for a 3-2 win to improve to 6-7.
Keaton Hensley drove in two runs and Brenden Klasi, Hunter Beving and Nathan Rice each scored a run.
Late Thursday
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 12-9, CBTJ 9-10: The Warriors and Yellow Jackets split a Missour River Conference baseball doubleheader in Sergeant Bluff Thursday evening.
SB-L got a sacrifice fly from Carter Schumacher to break a 9-9 tie in the sixth inning of the opener and Daniel Wright followed with a two-run double for insurance runs. Tyler LaFleur pitched the final three innings to get the pitching win in game one, silencing Tee Jay over the final two innings after giving up three unearned runs in the fifth.
In the second game, CBTJ got four RBI's from Tucker Rowe to earn the split. Trevor Stoltze had thee hits while Spencer Kleene and Wright each drove in two.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 3-13, RED OAK 0-16: Braiden Heiden pitched a four-hit shut out to lead the Monarchs to a win in the first game of a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball doubleheader in Denison Thursday.
Heiden struck out eight and gave up four hits and got two hits apiece from Jack Mendlik and Nathan Gallup on offense.
The Tigers earned the split in the nightcap scoring eight runs in the fifth inning to take command. Mendlick and Carter Wessel had three hits apiece in the second game for the Monarchs.