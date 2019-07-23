HARLAN, Iowa - Underwood broke a 2-2 tie on a two-run single by Drake Adair in the fourth inning and held on to edge No. 9 Hinton 4-3 in a Class 2A substate baseball final Tuesday.
In a battle of two starting pitchers who hadn't lost a game this season, the Eagles' Landon Nelson won his 10th decision of the year.
Hinton's Kyle Brighton also had a strong start despite losing for the first time after winning the first six outings.
Nick Ravlin pitched the seventh inning for Underwood and worked around a one-out single to earn the save. The Eagles, coached by former Morningside baseball player Andy Vanfossan, will be making their second trip to state in school history.
Underwood took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning, scoring on RBI singles by Blake Hall and Zach Teten.
The Blackhawks got a run back in the bottom on the basepaths in the bottom of the first, scoring on a walk, wild pitch and an when the Underwood catcher made a throwing error.
Hinton tied the score in the third inning when Blake Beller doubled to lead off the frame and courtesy runner Justin Kirwan scored on Andrew Hessa's single.
The Blackhawks were able to pull closer in the fourth inning, getting and RBI single from Braden Vonk after Aiden Brock led off with a double.
Hinton got only one base runner over the final three innings, The Blackhawks, who had to work nine innings before closing out Alta-Aurelia in the district final Saturday, ends its season with a 26-5 record.
Nebraska Legion District Tournament
Sunday
Grand Island No. 1 9, Gretna 3
Columbus 4, Fremont 0
South Sioux City 4, Grand Island No. 2 0
Monday
Grand Island No. 1 9, Columbus 2
Gretna 8, South Sioux City 3
Tuesday
Grand Island No. 1 5, Gretna 4