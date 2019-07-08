BISHOP HEELAN 8, SPIRIT LAKE 7: Christian Velasquez hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh inning to give Bishop Heelan an 8-7 lead on Spirit Lake.
It was a lead the Crusaders held onto as Velasquez pitched the final inning. He struck out two batters to get the save as Heelan won 8-7 on Monday.
Brant Hogue hit a two-run home run in the third inning for the Crusaders. Ben Dixon was 2-for-4 with a double and Jared Sitzmann was 3-for-5.
Collin Knapp got the win. He pitched 2 1/3 innings in relief. He gave up four runs on five hits and struck out five batters.
Heelan improves to 22-8 on the season and the Crusaders beat West 10-9 in eight innings earlier on Monday. Spirit Lake falls to 8-15 on the season.
For Spirit Lake, Max Carney hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Jake Cornwall was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBIs. Ben Newman hit a double and had an RBI and Cole Whiting was 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored. Michael Stein was 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Lawton Kramer was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
LE MARS 10, WEST 5: West took a 4-0 lead in the top of the third inning but Le Mars responded in the bottom of the third and West didn't have an answer.
Le Mars scored nine runs in the third to take the lead and went on to beat West 10-5 on Monday.
For Le Mars, Josh Pratt was 2-for-3 with a double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Mason Parrott hit a double and had an RBI. Alec Dreckman was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs. Braiden Hurd scored a run and had an RBI.
Cade Webner pitched the first four innings and gave up five unearned runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out one. Camden Schroeder pitched the final three innings, allowing only one hit, walked one and struck out four.
For West, Jesse Elgert hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Colby Nieman hit a double and scored a run. Alec Nieman was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Connor James scored a run and had an RBI. Allex Eslick drove in a run.
West falls to 13-17 with the loss and it is the third straight loss for the Wolverines. Le Mars improves to 11-13 on the season.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 10, CHEROKEE 0: Kingsley-Pierson cruised to a 10-0 five-inning win over Cherokee on Monday.
Damon Schmid drove in four runs and had a three-run triple in the third inning for K-P and Damon Bowman was 2-for-2. Jackson Howe drove in a run. The Panthers had nine hits in the game and took seven walks.
Evan Neumann got the win, going four innings. He allowed only one hit. Matthew Riordan pitched a clean final inning.
Kingsley-Pierson improved to 24-3 on the season and it is the third straight win for the Panthers. Cherokee falls to 2-26 on the season.
Levi Pingel singled in the first inning for Cherokee's only hit.