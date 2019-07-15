SIOUX CITY — Noah McWilliams pitched a three-hit shut out to lead East to a 4-0 win over West in the first game of a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader played on the Wolverines' home field Monday.
McWilliams struck out seven and walked three as his team supported him with single runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth innings. Nate Zyzda had three singles to account for nearly half of the Black Raiders' eight hits and also drove in a run. Ray Ray Douglas also had a double and single for East (25-13).
Ryan Smith was the starting pitcher for the Wolverines and complete six innings giving up all eight East hits to go with three walks while fanning four.
GAME 2: WEST 6, EAST 4: The Wolverines scored four times in the second inning to take an early lead, but East chipped away at West's lead with two runs in the third and one in the fifth.
West added an insurance run in the sixth.
Alec Nieman was 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs. Jesse Elgert, Jaren Hollingshead and Matt Elgert each had a double, too.
Allex Eslick earned the win, as he went 4 2/3 innings. He allowed one run on two hits, and he struck out four.
East's Nate Zyzda took the loss. He allowed five runs on five hits. He struck out three West hitters.