PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Westwood pulls off upset over Woodbury Central

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Earlier in the season, Woodbury Central had little trouble with Westwood, taking down the Rebels 12-2 on June 19. But the Wildcats came into the game dropping three of its last four games.
Woodbury Central had a 3-0 lead going into the sixth inning but Westwood put together a four-run sixth to take a one-run lead. The Wildcats didn't have an answer as Westwood upset Woodbury Central 4-3 in the first round of the Class 1A District 16 tournament on Saturday.
Westwood improves to 7-6 overall and plays in Kingsley on Tuesday against Hinton. Woodbury Central ends the seaosn with a 9-7 record.
In the sixth inning, Jackson Dewald, who went 2-for-3, and James Mendenhall led off with singles and Sam Miller followed with a single to load the bases. Carter Copple then hit a two-run single to bring in Dewald and Mendenhall to make it a one-run game. Kolton Rodgers was the next batter and singled to bring in Miller and Copple to give Westwood the 4-3 lead.
Miller went all seven innings for the Rebels as he allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out four.
Jakob Schultz took the loss for Woodbury Central. He went all seven innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out three.
Kaleb Bleil scored twice in the loss and Carter Bleil was 2-for-3 with a run scored. Will DeStigter and Drew Kluender each drove in a run.
MISSOURI VALLEY 7, OABCIG 0 (via forfeit): While OABCIG appearred to win Saturday's Class 2A District 16 playoff game, the Falcons were forced to forfeit later in the night due to pitch count violations. Instead of winning 2-1, the Falcons had to forfeit and it ends their season with a 9-5 record. Missouri Valley moves on to face East Sac in the district semifinals.
The issue arose with a pitcher came in relief of Preston Gill, who threw the first five innings. That pitcher went the final two innings and threw 29 pitches but due to pitch count rules, was not supposed to come back to pitch on Saturday. That pitcher threw nine pitches in two-thirds of an inning on Monday in the Western Valley Conference semifinal victory against Woodbury Central. Then on Tuesday, that pitcher threw 90 pitches in 6 2/3 innings in the WVC title win over Lawton-Bronson.
With pitching on back-to-back days, the two consecutive days add up and the 99 pitches meant that pitcher had to sit out four days with Saturday being the fourth day in that stretch.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 12, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: Carter Schorg threw a perfect game as Remsen St. Mary's opened Class 1A District 1 tournament play with a 12-0 win over Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in five innings on Saturday.
Remsen St. Mary's improves to 16-0 on the season and hosts Gehlen Catholic in the semifinals on Tuesday. H-M-S went 2-11 this season.
Schorg went all five innings and struck out eight during his perfect game.
Spencer Schorg hit a double and scored a run and Skyler Waldschmitt hit a double and had an RBI. Xavier Galles scored a run and had three RBIs and Jaxon Bunkers scored a run and had two RBIs. Brady Homan drove in two and Blaine Harpenau and Noah Schroeder each scored twice. Jeremy Koenck was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Levi Waldschmitt was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Damen Brownmiller, Carter Schorg and Seth Nelson each drove in a run.
NEWELL-FONDA 12, WEST BEND-MALLARD 1: Newell-Fonda scored 11 runs in the first two innings of Saturday's Class 1A District 2 tournament game as the Mustangs went on to win 12-1 in five innings.
Newell-Fonda improved to 14-2 on the season and hosts Ridge View on Tuesday in the semifinals.
Gabe Sievers was 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs and Hunter Christiansen was 2-for-2 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs. Ryan Greenfield scored a run and had three RBIs and Trey Jungers was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Tanner Gerke scored twice and had an RBI and Carter Sievers scored twice. Hogan Henrich was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Henrich went the first three innings and struck out three batters while not allowing a hit and walking one. Gerke went the next inning and struck out a batter and Alex Spangler struck out the side in the next inning.
HINTON 10, RIVER VALLEY 0: Hinton pulled away with a seven-run fourth inning as the Blackhawks beat River Valley 10-0 in Saturday's Class 1A District 16 tournament game in Moville.
Hinton improves to 12-2 and hosts Westwood on Tuesday in the semifinals. River Valley ends the season with a 1-9 record.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 7, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 1: George-Little Rock scored the first run of the game and then Akron-Westfield took over, taking down the Mustangs 7-1 in a Class 1A District 1 tournament game on Saturday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 5-9 on the season and plays Tuesday at home against Trinity Christian in the semifinals. George-Little Rock ends the season with a 2-11 record.
Jack Anderson went the first five innings and allowed one unearned run on two hits, walked two and struck out six. Sam Mullinix pitched the final two innings and struck out three.
Anderson was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Laytin Koch scored a run and had two RBIs. Jack Terpstra scored twice and Tyson Fairbanks drove in a run.
For the Mustangs, Matt Haken drove in a run.
SIOUX CENTER 8, CHEROKEE 6: Sioux Center fell behind 5-1 after the second inning but six runs over the next three innings gave the Warriors lead and they went on to beat Cherokee 8-6 in a Class 2A District 2 tournament game on Saturday.
Sioux Center improved to 7-8 overall and plays at West Sioux in the semifinals. Cherokee ends the season with a 2-11 record.
Lane Kamerman was 5-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs for Sioux Center and Taylro DeJager drove in three runs. Christian Vietor cored twice and Creed Waring scored three times. Ethan Zomermaand drove in a run.
Kamerman threw four innings in relieve and struck out eight batters.
SIOUX CENTRAL 8, SHELDON 1: Sioux Central held Sheldon to one hit in an 8-1 Class 2A District 2 tournament win on Saturday.
Sioux Central improes to 7-9 overall and plays in Hawarden on Tuesday against Unity Christian in the semifinals. Sheldon ends the season with a 2-10 record.
Caleb Rock went the first 4 2/3 innings and allowed one run on three hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out nine. Jacob Hargens pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and allowed no hits, walked one and struck out five.
Hargens also hit a double and had an RBI and Trent Anderson was 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Gibson lson was 4-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI and Carter Boettcher and Jacob Schomaker each scored twice. Dakota Deuschle was 3-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI and Jake Saunders was 2-for-3 with a run scored.
TRINITY CHRISTIAN 6, MMCRU 2: MMCRU took a 1-0 lead in the first inning but Trinity Christian scored two runs in the second inning and didn't let up in a 6-2 Class 1A District 1 tournament game on Saturday.
With the win, Trinity Christian improves to 7-6 on the season and advances to Tuesday's semifinal at Akron-Westfield. MMCRU ends the season with a 4-11 record.
Dawson Vis went all seven innings for Trinity as he allowed two runs on four hits, walked three and struck out five.
Braxton Brummel hit a double and scored a run and Bryce Van Maanen scored twice. Torrey Heynen and Anthony Kooiker scored a run and had an RBI and Vis and Colton Kuiper each drove in a run.
OKOBOJI 6, CENTRAL LYON 3: A four-run second inning helped Okoboji build a big lead as the Pioneers went on to beat Central Lyon 6-3 on Saturday in the first round of the Class 2A District 1 tournament game.
Okoboji improves to 7-5 and faces Spirit Lake in the semifinals in Larchwood on Tuesday. Central Lyon ends the season with a 4-8 record.
Jake Halbur scored a run and had two RBIs and Will Hoffman scored twice. David Greiner was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI and Kyle Martin scored a run and had an RBI. Will Jensen drove in a run
Tyler Adams went the first six innings and allowed one earned run on seven hits, walked three and struck out three. Jensen struck out two in an inning of work.
For Central Lyon, Luke Rasmussen was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Bryce Vande Weerd drove in a run.
KUEMPER CATHOLIC 10, MVAOCOU 0: MVAOCOU's season came to an end with a 10-0 loss to Carroll Kuemper Catholic in the Class 2A District 16 tournament on Saturday. The Rams end the season with a 1-10 record.
