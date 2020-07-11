PREP BASEBALL ROUNDUP: Westwood pulls off upset over Woodbury Central

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOVILLE, Iowa -- Earlier in the season, Woodbury Central had little trouble with Westwood, taking down the Rebels 12-2 on June 19. But the Wildcats came into the game dropping three of its last four games.

Woodbury Central had a 3-0 lead going into the sixth inning but Westwood put together a four-run sixth to take a one-run lead. The Wildcats didn't have an answer as Westwood upset Woodbury Central 4-3 in the first round of the Class 1A District 16 tournament on Saturday.

Westwood improves to 7-6 overall and plays in Kingsley on Tuesday against Hinton. Woodbury Central ends the seaosn with a 9-7 record.

In the sixth inning, Jackson Dewald, who went 2-for-3, and James Mendenhall led off with singles and Sam Miller followed with a single to load the bases. Carter Copple then hit a two-run single to bring in Dewald and Mendenhall to make it a one-run game. Kolton Rodgers was the next batter and singled to bring in Miller and Copple to give Westwood the 4-3 lead.

Miller went all seven innings for the Rebels as he allowed two earned runs on five hits, walked two and struck out four.

Jakob Schultz took the loss for Woodbury Central. He went all seven innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out three.