MAPLETON, Iowa -- Woodbury Central handed MVAOCOU its first defeat of the season as the Wildcats won 2-0 on Wednesday in Mapleton.
Seth Even earned the complete game victory. He gave up only three hits and struck out six. He only needed 81 pitches in the seven innings.
Woodbury Central scored its first run in the third inning. Mart Carney singled and advanced to second on an error. He scored on a base hit by eighth-grader Will DeStigter.
The Wildcats added an insurance run in the sixth inning on back-to-back doubles by Ryan Jaacks and Zach Rocha. Rocha had two doubles in the game.
MVAOCOU starting pitcher Aaron Michael suffered a hard-luck loss for the Rams. Michael logged seven innings and scattered nine hits while striking out 12 Woodbury Central hitters.
MVAOCOU falls to 10-1 on the season and are 9-1 in the Western Valley Conference. Woodbury Central is 10-5 and 6-2 in the league play.
Earlier this season, the Rams defeated Woodbury Central 7-5 in Moville.
WEST SIOUX 12, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 0: Seth Salker threw a five-inning no-hitter as West Sioux beat Gehlen Catholic 12-0 on Wednesday.
Salker struck out six and didn't allow a walk in the win as West Sioux improved to 10-3 on the season.
Drake Millikan, Hunter Dekkers, Chase Koopmans and Kade Lynott all had two hits for West Sioux.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 9, LAWTON-BRONSON 1: Nathan Keck pitched six strong innings as Kingsley-Pierson beat Lawton-Bronson 9-1 to improve to 14-3 overall.
Keck went six innings and gave up one unearned run on five hits and struck out five. He also had a two-run single on the night. Matthew Christophersen went one inning.
Jackson Howe was 3-for-3 with three singles, an RBI and two runs scored. Damon Bowman and Damon Schmid each had an RBI.
Lawton-Bronson fell to 5-8 on the season. Luke Olesen scored a run and Brandon Kron had two hits and drove in a run.
DAKOTA VALLEY POST 319 5, POST 1 3: Dakota Valley scored four runs in the sixth to get past Post 1 in a 5-3 victory on Wednesday. Dakota Valley improves to 3-5 on the season.
Keaton Hensley hit a double, scored a run and had two RBIs and Eric Johnson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scores. Jake Likness was 2-for-3 with a double and Brenden Klasi and Cade Zeller each had an RBI.
Drew Addison pitched three innings in relief to get the win. He struck out six and walked two. Hensley pitched the final inning to get the save. He struck out the side.
Late Tuesday
BISHOP HEELAN 6, EAST 4 (Game 2): Trent Hope drove in a two-run single in the third inning that gave the Crusaders a 6-4 win and the sweep over the Black Raiders.
Heelan improved to 13-5 on the season and are 8-3 in the MRAC. East falls to 8-2 in the MRAC, the first two losses the Black Raiders have suffered in league play. East is 10-4 overall.
The Crusaders scored twice in the first inning and three times in the second. They chased East senior Noah McWilliams in the second inning. Ben Dixon had an RBI single in the first inning for Heelan.
Hope drove in Ian Gill and Christian Velasquez in the second. Gill led off the second inning with a single, then Velasquez reached on one of five East errors in Game 2.
"We took advantage on the bases," Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. "We took a big step forward with the two wins.
"To get big wins against East, who is a good team with high aspirations, it should propel us to build off of this."
Velasquez pitched all seven innings, and he allowed the four East runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked one.
Nate Zyzda hit a solo home run. Colton DeRocher had two doubles and an RBI.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 6, STORM LAKE 5: Storm Lake scored five runs in the fourth inning to take a lead on Class 3A No. 9 ranked Sergeant Bluff.
The Warriors came back with five runs in the sixth to tie the game against Storm Lake, which is receiving consideration in the 3A poll.
Then in the bottom of the seventh, Jake Massey's hit scored Bryce Click for the walk-off 6-5 victory for Sergeant Bluff-Luton as the Warriors improved to 11-5 on the season. Storm Lake fell to 10-4 on the season.
The Warriors only had four hits in the game. Massey drove in a run and Deric Fitzgerald hit a double. Spencer Kleene drove in a run and Daniel Wright had two RBIs.
Nick Muller pitched the final four innings for SB-L to pick up the win. He gave up one run on two hits and struck out eight batters.
For Storm Lake, Ben Raveling went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
NORTH 10, C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 2: North won the first game of its doubleheader on Tuesday 10-2 in Council Bluffs. North was up 6-5 in the seventh inning in the second game when the contest was suspended due to rain. The game will pick up back in the seventh inning at a date yet to be determined.
North improved to 6-7 with the win.
North took the early lead with three runs in the first inning of the first game and didn't let up in the 10-2 victory.
Nick Opsahl was 2-for-2 with two doubles, scored four times and had an RBI and Hunter Krommenhoek scored a run and had two RBIs. Trenton Frerichs was 2-for-4 with an RBI and Tyrell Blakey was 3-for-4 with two RBIs. Hudson Krommenhoek and Evan Helvig each drove in a run.
Frerichs went the first six innings, giving up one run on four hits, walked five and struck out seven.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 9, ATLANTIC 4: Denison-Schleswig scored six runs combined in the second and third innings to take the lead and the Monarchs went on to beat Atlantic 9-4.
Braiden Heiden was 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored and Sean Moran hit a double and drove in a run. Jack Mendlik hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI and Dawson Dorhout was 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Dylan Gehlsen was 3-for-3 with a run scored and four RBIs and Carter Wessel scored twice. Austin Freese was 2-for-2 and Nathan Gallup had an RBI and scored a run.
Dorhout went 6 1/3 innings and gave up four unearned runs on eight hits, walked two and struck out 10.