MOVILLE, Iowa —Woodbury Central held West Monona to six hits and the Wildcats went on to win 4-1 on Monday.
Carter Bliel went the first five innings, giving up one earned run on four hits, struck out three and walked one to get the win. Max McGill pitched the final two innings for the save. He gave up two hits and struck out one.
Matt Carney was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two stolen bases and Kaleb Bliele was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
It's the second straight win for the Wildcats, who have eon four of their last five games to improve to 9-5 overall.
For West Monona, Keegan Holverson went seven innings. He struck out four and held Woodbury Central to three hits. Keith Shull was 2-for-2 with a run scored and a stolen base.
West Monona fell to 4-6 overall and it is the fourth straight loss for the Spartans.
HINTON 18, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 3: It wasn't a perfect game for senior Braden Vonk like last Monday night, but he did hold the Wolves to one earned run on two hits. He pitched three runs, as the game lasted four.
Vonk was also 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Aiden Brock was 3-for-3 with an RBI, and Andrew Hessa had a two-hit game and drove in a run.
Tate Kounkel and Turner Schmidt each had a double.
With the win, Hinton is now 11-0. The Blackhawks are one of 11 unbeaten teams in all of Iowa high school baseball.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 5, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 4: Unity had a 2-0 lead after five innings when Trinity started to come back. Trinity scored two runs in the sixth but Unity went back up 4-2 in the bottom half of the inning.
Trinity forced extra innings with two runs in the seventh. Unity got the walk-off 5-4 win in the ninth inning.
Clayton Bosma went 2-for-4 with two triples with a run scored and an RBI and Micah Goslinga was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Joey Schoonhoven scored a run and had an RBI and Tanner Schouten and Damon Dekkers each had an RBI.
Goslinga went the first 6 1/3 innings, giving up four unearned runs on seven hits, walked two and struck out nine. Schouten went 2 2/3 innings, didn't allow a hit and didn't walk a batter. He struck out three.
For Trinity Christian, Torrey Heynen hit a double and drove in two runs and Ethan Van Bemmel was 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Jerron Van Egdom was 2-for-4.
LAWTON-BRONSON 6, RIVER VALLEY 1: Eagles freshman Brandon Kron held the Wolverines to one run on two hits. He also struck out two.
The lone Wolverines run came on a solo home run by Trey Goettsch.
Lawton-Bronson's Luke Olesen had a three-hit game that included a double. Dylan Frommelt was 2-for-3 with a double.