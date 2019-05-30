SERGEANT BLUFF — Two teams expected to make a good amount of noise in Iowa Class 3A high school baseball this summer hooked up in an early season contest on Thursday.
The Iowa Baseball Coaches Association had Sergeant Bluff-Luton No. 4 in its first set of state rankings, while Bishop Heelan was right behind at No. 5.
SB-L slipped past the Crusaders 7-6 in the first game of a Missouri River Conference doubleheader, scoring twice in the bottom of the sixth inning after Heelan had taken the lead with three in the top of the frame.
The tying and what proved to be the winning run scored on the same sequence, which turned into an unfortunate one for the Crusaders.
Ben Dixon came in to pitch with the bases loaded and two outs after starter T.J. Chamberlain gave up a single and walked two with two outs. Dixon got two strikes on Sean Owens before uncorking a wild pitch, allowing Jacob Massey to race home with the tying run.
On the same play, Heelan’s catcher chased down the errant delivery, but his throw to Dixon covering the plate was high and Deric Fitzgerald came all the way around from second to score the go-ahead run. Dixon eventually struck out Owens to avoid further damage.
SB-L coach Matt Nelson then turned to hard-throwing right-hander Daniel Wright in the top of the seventh and the lanky junior retired the Crusaders in order.
“It’s a competitive, competitive league,” Nelson said. “Night in and night out we have teams that can beat you. That’s just our second game on record and both of them have been one-run games at the end so I’m happy with our poise.
“I know we have a lot of veterans but we have a lot of new faces in different places so I’ve been pleased with them being able to pull it out so far.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s only official game to date had been a 3-2 victory over Council Bluffs St. Albert, ranked No. 2 in Class 1A. The Warriors had a doubleheader at East suspended because of weather with the score tied 4-4 in the seventh inning last week.
“This is what we preach to our kids, the game is so long and there are so many different things that can happen on one pitch in baseball,” Nelson said. “That’s why I love the game so much and I think our kids are starting to buy into that a little bit. You can’t ride that roller coaster in baseball, you have to be at an even keel the entire time.”
Fitzgerald opened up some breathing room for SB-L, slugging a three-run homer over the left field fence in the fourth. The Warriors scored four times in that frame to erase a 2-1 deficit.
Heelan got a run back in the fifth when Max Venne drew a bases-loaded walk, then surged in front with three in the sixth.
Christian Velasquez opened the Crusaders sixth with a sharp single that was misplayed by the left fielder and he wound up at second base. Jared Sitzmann followed with an RBI single and Mike Pithan beat out a bunt, signaling the end of the line for SB-L starter Cody Salker.
Dixon greeted reliever Nick Muller with a base hit to load the sacks. Muller struck out the next two batters, but after fouling off several pitches, Brant Hogue delivered a two-run double, giving the Crusaders a 6-5 advantage.
“It’s going to be a dogfight every time we’re at the diamond,” Heelan coach Andy Osborne said. “We have to be tougher than that to finish a game. Sergeant Bluff is too good to kick it around four or five times and make a mistake like that. We have to be better than that.”
Heelan, now 5-3 on the season, committed four errors while the Warriors had three miscues. The Crusaders outhit SB-L 9-6, but left nine runners on base the last three innings.
Fitzgerald had a homer and single, scoring twice, while Massey was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored for the Warriors. Heelan’s Sitzmann and Pithan each had a double and single, while Dixon and Velasquez chipped in a pair of hits apiece.
The teams, of course, played the second game of the doubleheader later Thursday. SB-L is at Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson for a twin-bill Friday while Heelan takes on Algona Garrigan and Carroll Kuemper Sunday in Carroll.