PREP BASEBALL: South Sioux City drops game to Omaha Northwest
PREP BASEBALL

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School baseball team lost to Omaha Northwest on Monday, 8-4. 

The Cardinals scored all four of their runs in the first three innings, and led 4-2 after the second inning. 

Devin Penne hit an RBI single in the first inning, then in the second inning, Kaine Young drove in Kyle Fitch on a sacrifice fly. 

Nicholas Rogge and Kaden Moriston each had RBI singles in the third inning. 

Connor Slaughter, Tyler Knowles and Jace Kempers each had two hits. Fitch and Knowles had a double. 

Young took the loss, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out four.

