PREP BASEBALL: South Sioux City drops game to Omaha Northwest

SOUTH SIOUX CITY — The South Sioux City High School baseball team lost to Omaha Northwest on Monday, 8-4.

The Cardinals scored all four of their runs in the first three innings, and led 4-2 after the second inning.

Devin Penne hit an RBI single in the first inning, then in the second inning, Kaine Young drove in Kyle Fitch on a sacrifice fly.

Nicholas Rogge and Kaden Moriston each had RBI singles in the third inning.

Connor Slaughter, Tyler Knowles and Jace Kempers each had two hits. Fitch and Knowles had a double.

Young took the loss, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits. He struck out four.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0