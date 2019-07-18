POCAHONTAS, Iowa — The Estherville-Lincoln Central baseball team defeated Spirit Lake on Thursday 2-0 in a Class 2A district semifinal game.
The game was moved to Pocahontas as part of a doubleheader that also involved Okoboji vs. Pocahontas Area.
Pocahontas knocked out Okoboji 10-1 to earn the right to face E-LC in the district final.
LATE WEDNESDAY
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 5, STORM LAKE 4: Denison-Schleswig freshman Trey Brotherton drove in two runs and pitched four innings in leading the Monarchs past Storm Lake in a nonconference baseball tilt in Denison on Wednesday night.
Brotherton, who walked and singled, gave up two earned runs before yielding to fellow pitcher Jaden Petersen, who earned the victory. Senior Dawson Dorhout fanned one in working a scoreless seventh to register the save.
Dorhout and Sean Moran each had a pair of hits for the hosts, who improved to 15-16 in the final tune-up before Class 3A District play opens Friday. The Monarchs face Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7 p.m. at SB-L, as the game follows the 5 p.m. contest featuring MOC-FV vs. Spencer.
Sophomore Mark Eddie had a pair of hits to key Storm Lake’s 7-hit output. Classmate Ben Raveling was responsible for the lone extra-base knock, a double for the visitors, who closed their regular season with a 20-9 mark. The Tornadoes host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a District matchup at 7 o’clock tonight. Le Mars faces Bishop Heelan in the opener at 5 p.m. at Storm Lake High School.