VERMILLION, S.D. — Vermillion's Drew Thelen had a big day en route to a 3-0 win over Dakota Valley on Monday.
Thelen had two hits and drove in one of the three Tanagers runs.
The Tanagers scored twice in the first inning. Joey Kratz drove in the first run on an RBI double that scored Connor Saunders.
Thelen then drove in Kratz on an RBI single.
Then, Vermillion added a run in the second inning. Saunders had an RBI groundout.
Thelen held the Panthers to three hits. Thelen needed 90 pitches. He struck out seven hitters and walked one.
The three Panthers' hits came from Jevin Kratz, Samuel Otten and Eric Johnson. Johnson's hit was a double in the fifth inning.
Dakota Valley's Drew Addison threw six innings, and had three strikeouts. He threw 15 first-pitch strikes, struck out three Tanagers hitters and walked one.
Addison threw 92 pitches and had 60 strikes.