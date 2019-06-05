COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — West and Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln split a Missouri River Conference baseball doubleheader Thursday with the Wolverines winning 17-8 in the opener while CBAL bounced back to take the nightcap 8-5.
Alec Nieman got the pitching win in the opener with seven strike outs over six innings work. Matt Elgert, Brady Larson and Jesse Elgert each had three hits in the win for West with Colby Nieman and Larson both recorded three RBI.
Carter Olhausen took the pitching loss in the second game for West, giving up six runs and four hits over 2 2/3 innings work. Jesse Elgert had three more hits in the second game for West, now 5-5 entering a non-conference game with Spirit Lake Friday.
HINTON 12, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 0: The Blackhawks continued their hot start earning their sixth shutout in nine game in a War Eagle Conference game played in Hartley Thursday.
Tate Linton tossed a one-hitter with no walks and eight strike outs to help Hinton improve to 9-0. The Blackhawks have outscored their opponents 79-6 entering a non-conference game with West Monona Friday.
Turner Schmitt had two hits and drove four runs for the Blackhawks while Blake Beller and Braden Vonk both added two hits and two RBI.
OABCIG 11, WEST MONONA 3: Falcons senior Kaden Ladwig had a bases-clearing double in the fifth inning that capped a five-run fifth inning.
Jacob Cowlham was 3-for-4 with all three hits being doubles.
Cowlham also pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief, and he struck out two Spartans hitters.
Landon Ray picked up the win for OABCIG (5-3), as he pitched 4 1/3 innings, struck out six and allowed three runs on four hits.
Logan Fiege had the lone multi-hit game for West Monona (4-5) with two hits, both being singles.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 5, UNITY CHRISTIAN 2: Dutchmen pitcher Aiden De Jong held Unity Christian to two hits on Thursday.
De Jong needed just 65 pitches to get through the complete game.
MOC-FV left fielder Colton Korver hit a two-run triple in the third inning to give the Dutchmen some insurance.
Tanner Schouten and Micah Goslinga were the two Knights with hits.
Late Wednesday
BISHOP HEELAN 6, GLENWOOD 3: Bishop Heelan jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and scored a run each in the third, fifth and sixth innings to pick up a 6-3 victory over Glenwood.
Heelan improves to 10-4 overall and it is the fifth straight win for the Crusaders.
Mike Pithan was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored and Ben Dixon was 2-for-4 with a single, a double and an RBI.
Max Venne pitched the final four innings to get the win. He didn't allow a run and gave up only three hits. He struck out four batters.
Kaleb Gengler went the first three innings. He gave up three runs on four hits and struck out three batters.
BOYDEN-HULL/ROCK VALLEY 8, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 5: B-H/RV picked up a big road win on Wednesday.
Trailing in the game, the Nighthawks left the bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings.
In the seventh, the Nighthawks scored six runs to take an 8-5 lead on MOC-Floyd Valley. The Nighthawks held MOC-Floyd Valley scoreless in the bottom of the seventh for the win.
Alex Godfredson had two hits, including a double, drove in a run and scored a run. Kody Noble was 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored and Damion Reuvers had an RBI and two runs scored.
Brett Van Der Wilt went the final 2/3 innings, striking out two, and walking one. He didn't give up a hit and got the save.
Andrew Frick pitched the first 6 1/3 innings, giving up five runs, three earned, on five hits, walked three and struck out five to get the win.
SPIRIT LAKE 5, CHEROKEE 4: Spirit Lake scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 5-4 victory over Cherokee.
Spirit Lake evens its record at 5-5. Cherokee falls to 1-12, its fourth straight loss.
Max Carney and Nate Cornwall were both 2-for-4 with two RBIs for Spirit Lake. Lawton Kramer scored twice and Ben Newman was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Isaac Early drove in a run.
Newman went the first six innings, giving up one earned run on five hits, walking four and striking out seven. Riley Reynolds pitched the final inning to get the win.
For Cherokee, Hunter Shaw hit a double and scored a run and Nick Clark was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.