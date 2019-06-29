TREYNOR, Iowa — The West High School baseball team pounded out 18 hits on Saturday in an 11-4 win over Creston.
Wolverines senior Allex Eslick had four of those hits. Eslick was one of four West (11-14) players who scored two runs.
Jaren Hollingshead was 3-for-4 with all three hits being singles.
Alec Nieman, who also earned the pitching win, was 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Colby Nieman and Brady Larson also drove in a pair of runs each.
Alec Nieman pitched four innings, and he allowed four runs (two were earned) on four hits. He also struck out seven. Colby Nieman earned the three-inning save.
HINTON 9, WOODBURY CENTRAL 1: Kyle Brighton gave up four hits over 6 1/3 innings of work lead the Blackhawks to a non-conference baseball win over the Wildcats in a game played in Moville Saturday.
Brighton fanned 10 and walked one as Hinton won for the 22nd time in 23 games this season. Braden Vonk was 4-for-4 and drove in two runs to pace the Blackhawk offense.
Late Friday
SPIRIT LAKE 5, STORM LAKE 4: Senior Andrew Price collected a pair of doubles in a 3-hit performance for the Tornadoes, while Ben Raveling and Fletcher Kucera each posted two hits, part of a 10-hit attack for the visitors. Kucera also scored twice and drove in two as Storm Lake fell to 15-7 on the season, 7-4 in league play.
The Indians, meantime, improved to 7-13 overall, 5-13 in league action while avenging an earlier 6-2 setback to the Tornadoes on June 12.