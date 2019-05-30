LAWTON, Iowa — Darius Gashe and Casey McMinaman had three hits apiece to lead West Monona to a 12-7 Western Valley Conference baseball win over Lawton-Bronson Thursday.
Gashe drove in three runs with a a double and two singles while McMinamen also had a double and two singles and drove in one run. Pitcher Keegan Holverson pitched six innings and fanned eight batters to earn the win as the Spartans improved to 3-2. Luke Olesen hit a grand slam for the Eagles (2-5).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 11, CLARINDA 1: The Monarchs scored seven runs in the first inning on their way to a Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball win in a game played in Denison Thursday. The game was halted due to run rule after five innings.
Jack Mendlik had three hits and drove in three runs to place Denison-Schleswig while Braiden Heiden and Dylan Ghlesen also drove in a pair. Dawon Dorhout got the pitching win, giving up five hits and no walks over five innings of work.
MVAOCOU 7, MISSOURI VALLEY 1: Ram pitcher Aaron Michael pitched a three-hitter and struck out 13 as he led his team to a win non-conference win in a game played in Missouri Valley Wednesday.
Michael and Zak Scott both had two hits also drove in two runs at the plate for MVAOCOU (5-0) while Cameron Boyle also had two hits and drove in one run.