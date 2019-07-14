MOVILLE, Iowa -- Woodbury Central plated seven unearned runs in the bottom of the first inning on its way to a 12-2 triumph over South O'Brien in a 5-inning contest to open Class 1A District baseball action at Moville on Saturday night.
Carter Bleil, Kaleb Bleil, and Zach Rocha all singled in the inning, as Matt Carney and Ryan Jaacks reached on Wolverine errors. The big blow in the frame was a 3-run double by freshman Dallas Kluender.
Three walks and a hit batsman led to a pair of WC runs in the second, giving the hosts a 9-0 advantage.
Jaacks and Rocha then added run-scoring singles in the third.
Sophomores Wilson Millan and Micah Davis each singled and scored in the South O'Brien third inning, accounting for the lone runs by the visitors, who were led by Millan's two hits. South O'Brien ends the season with a 4-17 mark.
Rocha had a pair of hits for WC in support of winning pitcher Kaleb Bleil. The Wildcats improved to 20-13 on the season and will now face MMC-RU in a Class 1A District contest at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Remsen.
-- Tim Gallagher
EAST 13-15, C.B. ABRAHAM LINCOLN 10-7: East swept Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 13-10 and 15-7 on Saturday.
In the first game, East trailed 7-5 going into the sixth innings when the Black Raiders scored seven runs to take the lead and held on for the 13-10 win.
Alec Patino was 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and four RBIs and Terrick Thompson was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Ray Ray Douglas was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs and Casey Blake drove in two runs. Nate Zyzda and Bennet Vanderloo each scored two runs and Drew Olson was 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
East trailed 6-5 after the Lynx scored six runs int he third but then outscored the Lynx 10-1 the rest of the way for the 15-7 second game win.
Douglas was 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, five runs scored, four RBIs and two stolen bases and Patino was 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. Zyzda was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Blake hit a double, scored twice and had two RBIs. Drew Bower scored three times and had an RBI and Olson was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Carter Junge drove in a run.
East is 24-13 on the season and are 17-5 in the Missouri River Conference.
LAWTON-BRONSON 3, WESTWOOD 1: Luke Olesen pitched a five-hitter and struck out eight batters as the Eagles upended the Rebels in a Class 1A district baseball opener played in Kingsley Saturday.
Lawton-Bronson will advance to take on either Akron-Westfield or Central Lyon in a second-round game Tuesday in Kingsley.
Olesen and Simon Denney drove in runs for the Eagles while Matt Peters had two hits.
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 14, WHITING 0 (5): Evan Neumann and Matt Riordan combined to toss a five-inning perfect game as the Panthers opened Class 1A District baseball play with a home win over the Warriors Saturday.
Neumann, an eighth-grader, threw the first four innings and struck out four while Riordan finished up the final two frames, fanning four more Whiting batters.
The Panthers knocked out 15 hits with Damon Schmid going 3-for-3 with four RBI's while falling a home run shy of the cycle. Kyler Krieg also had three singles and drove in two runs and Jessen Reinking had a triple and double and drove in two runs.
K-P (26-4) hosts Gehlen Catholic in a second-round game Tuesday.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 14, RIVER VALLEY 1 (5): Skyler and Levi Waldschmitt drove in three runs apiece lead the Hawks to a win over the Wolverines in a Class 1A district baseball opener in Remsen Saturday.
Levi Waldschmitt had three hits and Skyler two as St. Mary's had 14 hits as a team. Jaxon Bunkers was the winning pitcher, giving up three hits and no runs over three innings work.
The Hawks will host George-Little Rock in a second round game Tuesday.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 3, SHELDON 2: Unity scored two runs in the first inning and had a 3-0 lead on Sheldon going into the sixth inning. Sheldon scored a run each in the sixth and seventh innings but Unity held on for the 3-2 Class 2A District 1 tournament win on Saturday.
Micah Goslinga was 2-for-3 with two doubles and an RBI for Unity and Dillon Liston drove in two runs. Austin Van Donge scored twice.
Goslinga went the first six innings, allowing two runs on eight hits, walking two and striking out three. Tanner Schouten got the save after pitching the final inning, giving up one hit and striking out two.
For Sheldon, Cody Vaselaar hit a solo home run and T.K. Lang hit a double and had an RBI. Brennan Radke was 2-for-4 and Tyler Lode was 3-for-4.
Luke Van Beek pitched six innings, giving up two earned runs on seven hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out five.
Unity improves to 17-11 overall and has won three straight and five of its last six games. Unity plays West Sioux at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Larchwood.
Sheldon ends the season with a 6-15 record.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 5, SIOUX CENTER 3: Western Christian had a 3-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth when Sioux Center scored a run each in the fourth, sixth and seventh innings to send the game to extra innings.
Western Christian scored two runs in the eighth and picked up a 5-3 Class 2A District 1 tournament win on Saturday.
Levi VandenBos hit a double and had an RBI and Kobi Baccam was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI. Evan Wibben scored a run and had an RBI and Mason Stetson drove in a run.
Tyson Boer pitched the first five innings and gave up one earned run on one hit, walked five and struck out one. Zach Van Essen pitched the final three innings to get the win and gave up an unearned run on two hits, walked one and struck out three.
For Sioux Center, Avery Sandbulte hit a double and had an RBI and Cade Bleeker scored twice.
Western Christian improves to 9-18 overall and travels to West Lyon in the district semifinal at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Sioux Center ends the season with a 16-11 record.
MMCRU 2, H-M-S 1: MMCRU scored a run in the fifth to tie the game and then got the walk-off win with a run in the bottom of the seventh for a Class 1A District 2 victory on Saturday over H-M-S.
Dean Jenness went the first six innings and gave up one run on four hits, walked five and struck out seven. Joel Johnson struck out two in the final inning to get the win.
Andrew Prescott had an RBI and K.C. Nicks and Gunnar Johnson each scored.
For H-M-S, Ivan Abonce took the loss after going 6 1/3 innings, giving up two unearned runs on two hits, walked four and struck out nine. Abonce drove in the team's lone run.
MMCRU plays Woodbury Central at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in Remsen. H-M-S ends the season with a 4-17 record.
CENTRAL LYON 3, AKRON-WESTFIELD 0: Central Lyon scored three runs in the sixth inning to break a scoreless game and held on for the Class 1A District 1 victory on Saturday.
Kaden Huisman went all seven innings, allowing only four hits, walking one and striking out 14.
Zach Springer was 2-for-4 and Colby Postma was 2-for-2 with an RBI. Huisman and Bryce Vande Weerd each drove in a run.
Central Lyon travels to Kingsley on Tuesday to take on Lawton-Bronson at 5 p.m. Akron-Westfield ends the season with a 13-14 record.
GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 7, RIDGE VIEW 2: George-Little Rock snapped an 11-game losing streak with a 7-2 victory over Ridge View on Saturday in a Class 1A District 2 game.
Caleb De Kam hit a triple, scored a run and had two RBIs for G-LR and Nathan Klingenberg hit a double, scored a run and had an RBI. Lucas Nagel was 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI and Ben Anderson drove in two runs. Blake Johnson scored twice and Johnny Schmidt drove in a run.
For Ridge View, Dylan Wood and Tyhler Kolpin each scored a run.
George-Little Rock improves to 2-14 on the season and plays at Remsen St. Mary's on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Ridge View ends the season at 4-22.
OKOBOJI 6, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 0: Okoboji held Sibley-Ocheyedan to three hits in a Class 2A District 2 6-0 win over Sibley-Ocheyedan on Saturday.
Cris Halbur went all seven innings and gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven.
Blake Peter was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and three RBIs and Will Hoffman drove in two runs. Jay Swygman scored twice and Halbur was 2-for-3 with a run scored and had an RBI.
For Sibley-Ocheyedan, Charley Zylstra hit a double and Carter Norgaard had two hits.
Okoboji plays Pocahontas Area in Estherville at 5 p.m. on Tuesday. Sibley-Ocheyedan ends the season at 5-16.
MISSOURI VALLEY 6, OABCIG 5: OABCIG fell behind 5-1 in the fourth innings and couldn't come back in the 6-5 loss to Missouri Valley in a Class 2A District 16 game on Saturday.
Easton Harms hit a triple, scored a run and had an RBI and Tevin Harms was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Kaden Ladwig drove in three runs.