MOVILLE, Iowa -- Woodbury Central, which was receiving votes in the Class 1A poll, dug itself a 7-2 hole against West Sioux, which is receiving votes in the Class 2A poll.
Then Woodbury Central scored five runs in the seventh inning to tie the game.
In the eighth inning, Will DeStigter drew a walk and stole second. Karter Bliel then singled, his only hit of the game, and drove in DeStigter for the game-winning run.
DeStigter finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored and he hit a double. Jakob Schultz drove in two runs and scored.
Caleb Bliel pitched an inning in relief to get the win. He struck out one and walked two.
Woodbury Central improves to 4-2 with the win. It is the first loss for West Sioux, which is 2-1.
Trevor Schuller had a single and an RBI for the Falcons in the loss.
WEST 3, LE MARS 0: West was held to only four hits against Le Mars on Monday but held the Bulldogs to only three hits in a 3-0 victory.
Alec Neiman pitched the first 4 2/3 innings for West to get the win. He gave up three hits, walked one and struck out seven. Connor James pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, walking two and striking out one without giving up a hit to get the save.
Matt Elgert was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored and Nieman drove in a run and scored. Jesse Elgert and Dylan Cooper each had an RBI.
West improved to 2-1 with the win.
Jokob Bixenman was 2-for-2 in the loss. Cameden Schroeder went all six innings for the Bulldogs, giving up three runs, one earned, on four hits, walking two and striking out five.
OABCIG 14, LAWTON-BRONSON 7: OABCIG overcame a couple of home runs by Lawton-Bronson's Luke Olesen as the Falcons scored 14 runs on its own as they defeated Lawton-Bronson 14-7 on Monday.
Freshman Easton Harms went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three RBIs. Kaden Ladwig hit two doubles and drove in three runs and Jacob Cowlham drove in three runs with two singles.
Ethan Mortensen came on in relief and pitched the final 3 1/3 innings to get the win. He gave up four earned runs and struck out seven. Preston Gill started the game and went 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs and striking out seven.
OABCIG improved to 2-2 and Lawton-Bronson fell to 2-4.
Olesen hit a solo home run in the first inning for the Eagles and added a grand slam in the fifth inning. He finished with five RBIs and added a single. Connor Smith hit three singles and Ryan Stratman had a double and a single.