PREP BASEBALL: Wright's four-hit shutout helps Sergeant Bluff-Luton advance

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team is one step closer to the state baseball tournament, as the Warriors defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-1 in Class 3A substate play on Friday.
The Warriors got on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-out RBI single from Deric Fitzgerald.
SB-L added two more in the third inning and ended the night with three more runs in the sixth inning.
In that sixth inning, Ben Freiberg had a two-run double that helped the Warriors go up 8-0.
Fitzgerald was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Freiberg was 2-for-3 with the two RBIs he had in that double.
Daniel Wright got the win for the Warriors on the mound. He held E-LC to four hits in the shutout. Wright had no walks and five strikeouts.
The Warriors also did not commit an error during the game.
With the win, SB-L faces Spencer at 7 p.m. Monday in the second round of the substate bracket.
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, BHRV 2: Jacob Kramer helped the Dutchmen get on the board early with a two-run single that ended up being a big hit.
In fact, Kramer knocked in all three runs for MOC-Floyd Valley.
Colton Korver held Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to one run on seven hits. He walked five and also had two strikeouts.
