PREP BASEBALL: Wright's four-hit shutout helps Sergeant Bluff-Luton advance
View Comments
PREP BASEBALL

PREP BASEBALL: Wright's four-hit shutout helps Sergeant Bluff-Luton advance

{{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team is one step closer to the state baseball tournament, as the Warriors defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-1 in Class 3A substate play on Friday. 

The Warriors got on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-out RBI single from Deric Fitzgerald. 

SB-L added two more in the third inning and ended the night with three more runs in the sixth inning. 

In that sixth inning, Ben Freiberg had a two-run double that helped the Warriors go up 8-0. 

Fitzgerald was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Freiberg was 2-for-3 with the two RBIs he had in that double. 

Daniel Wright got the win for the Warriors on the mound. He held E-LC to four hits in the shutout. Wright had no walks and five strikeouts. 

The Warriors also did not commit an error during the game. 

With the win, SB-L faces Spencer at 7 p.m. Monday in the second round of the substate bracket. 

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, BHRV 2: Jacob Kramer helped the Dutchmen get on the board early with a two-run single that ended up being a big hit. 

In fact, Kramer knocked in all three runs for MOC-Floyd Valley. 

Colton Korver held Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley to one run on seven hits. He walked five and also had two strikeouts. 

+1 
Daniel Wright

Wright

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
+1 
Deric Fitzgerald

Fitzgerald

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News