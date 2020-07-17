PREP BASEBALL: Wright's four-hit shutout helps Sergeant Bluff-Luton advance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School baseball team is one step closer to the state baseball tournament, as the Warriors defeated Estherville-Lincoln Central 8-1 in Class 3A substate play on Friday.

The Warriors got on the board in the bottom of the third with a two-out RBI single from Deric Fitzgerald.

SB-L added two more in the third inning and ended the night with three more runs in the sixth inning.

In that sixth inning, Ben Freiberg had a two-run double that helped the Warriors go up 8-0.

Fitzgerald was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Freiberg was 2-for-3 with the two RBIs he had in that double.

Daniel Wright got the win for the Warriors on the mound. He held E-LC to four hits in the shutout. Wright had no walks and five strikeouts.

The Warriors also did not commit an error during the game.

With the win, SB-L faces Spencer at 7 p.m. Monday in the second round of the substate bracket.

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 3, BHRV 2: Jacob Kramer helped the Dutchmen get on the board early with a two-run single that ended up being a big hit.