PREP BASKETBALL: Class 1A No. 2 Newell-Fonda Mustangs beat South Central Calhoun

Kaylee Davis also had 14 points and Regan Van Whye 10 for Central Lyon (15-2). Montana Wilson had seven points to lead the Pioneers (2-16).

LATE THURSDAY

EAST 64, NORTH 22: The East High School girls basketball team held the North Stars to two points in the second half on Thursday, and the Black Raiders won 64-22.

The Stars did not make a field goal in the third or fourth quarter.

Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders to 14 points, seven in each half.

Megan Callahan scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers. Kayla Benson scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers.

The Stars' leading scorer was Sydney Rexius with 10 points. She scored all 10 points in the first half.

SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 65, DAKOTA VALLEY 63: Sioux Falls Christian spoiled Rachel Rosenquist's senior night on Thursday night.

Her sister, junior Rylee Rosenquist, scored a team-high 21 points on five made shots. She was also 11-for-17 from the free-throw line.

Rylee Rosenquist also brought down 13 rebounds.