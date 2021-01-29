PREP BASKETBALL: Class 1A No. 2 Newell-Fonda Mustangs beat South Central Calhoun

NEWELL, Iowa — The Newell-Fonda High School girls basketball team started out on a 21-4 run Friday night, en route to beating South Central Calhoun 87-43.
The Mustangs (15-1) followed that up by scoring 37 points in the second quarter.
Ella Larsen led Newell-Fonda with 17 points, and she made three 3-pointers.
Macy Sievers scored 16 and Bailey Sievers added 14.
Maggie Walker also hit a 3-pointer and scored 12 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56, RIVER VALLEY 53: Cassie Jones scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Eagles to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball win in Correctionville Friday.
Sydney Doenhoefer also had 12 points for Siouxland Christian (4-10). Sara Holtz had 19 points, Maddie Thomsa 16 and Addisyn Goettsch 12 for River Valley (0-15).
CHEROKEE 76, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 43: Grace Anderson scored a game-high 14 points on Friday in the win.
JeMae Nichols scored 13 and Molly Pitts had 10.
Claire Bleeker led the Wolfpack with 10 points.
CENTRAL LYON 70, OKOBOJI 26: The Lions' lone senior Hayden Heimensen scored 22 points on the teams' Senior night as she led her team to a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game in Rock Rapids Friday.
Kaylee Davis also had 14 points and Regan Van Whye 10 for Central Lyon (15-2). Montana Wilson had seven points to lead the Pioneers (2-16).
LATE THURSDAY
EAST 64, NORTH 22: The East High School girls basketball team held the North Stars to two points in the second half on Thursday, and the Black Raiders won 64-22.
The Stars did not make a field goal in the third or fourth quarter.
Kaia Downs led the Black Raiders to 14 points, seven in each half.
Megan Callahan scored 13 points and made three 3-pointers. Kayla Benson scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers.
The Stars' leading scorer was Sydney Rexius with 10 points. She scored all 10 points in the first half.
SIOUX FALLS CHRISTIAN 65, DAKOTA VALLEY 63: Sioux Falls Christian spoiled Rachel Rosenquist's senior night on Thursday night.
Her sister, junior Rylee Rosenquist, scored a team-high 21 points on five made shots. She was also 11-for-17 from the free-throw line.
Rylee Rosenquist also brought down 13 rebounds.
Grace Bass and Jorja VanDenHul each scored 12 points. Bass made two 3s. Bass also had three offensive rebounds.
BISHOP HEELAN 51, WEST 30: The Crusaders jumped out to a 17-5 lead in the first half Thursday to beat the Wolverines.
Payton Schremerhorn led Heelan with 15 points. Libby Buhman scored 10 points.
TRI-VALLEY 46, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 43: Tri-Valley outscored the Huskies 16-8 in the third quarter.
Both teams shot 35 percent from the floor. Tri-Valley was 13-for-20 from the free-throw line.
Nora Kastning led the Huskies with 12 points. Addison Stabe scored 11 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 61, HARLAN 57: The Monarchs outscored Harlan 20-10 in the third quarter on Thursday.
Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 16 points. Hannah Neemann chipped in with 13 points and Ellie Magnuson with 11 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 64, WOODBURY CENTRAL 56: Jackson Howe hit eight shots on Thursday to lead the Panthers with 21 points.
Conner Beelner chipped in with 18 points. Malakie Christophersen made two 3s and five free throws with 13 points.
Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 15 points. Kaleb Bleil and Cane Schmitt scored 11.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 47, RIVER VALLEY 46: Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with 20 points in Thursday's win.
Dalton DuBois scored 14 points.
River Valley's top-two scorers were Garrett Trapp with 19 and Trevor Towne with 12.
SIOUX CENTRAL 53, SOUTHEAST VALLEY 41: The Rebels (8-7) pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring Southeast Valley 16-8 in the third quarter.
Jacob Hargens led the Rebels with 19 points and seven rebounds. Connor Christian had 13 points and five assists. Carter Boettcher scored 11 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53, HARLAN 52: The Monarchs (5-7) had a 13-point lead in the second half, but the Cyclones erased that with a 28-5 run.
D-S trailed by as many as eight points in the fourth quarter, but came back in the final minute to win.
Hunter Emery led the Monarchs with 14 points, followed by Braiden Heiden's 10 points.