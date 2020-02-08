PREP BASKETBALL: Cooper Dejean leads OABCIG with 43-point game en route to WVC title

CARROLL, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan boys' basketball team scored points in the first quarter for an eight-point lead. Carroll Kuemper Catholic got within three at halftime and the game remained tight from there. Bishop Heelan was able to pull out a 53-52 win on Saturday.

Heelan improves to 6-11 overall and the win snapped a four-game losing streak. Kuemper Catholic falls to 5-14.

Cade Block led Heelan with 14 points and he was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Kevin Candia and Cole Hogue both scored 12 points. Candia added five rebounds and was 6-of-6 from the line and Hogue had 10 rebounds.

OABCIG 79, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 65: Cooper Dejean stepped up when he needed to on a big stage.

Dejean, an OABCIG High School junior, turned in a triple-double as the Falcons defeated Siouxland Christian 79-65 on Saturday night in the Western Valley Conference championship.

Dejean scored 43 points, and he also had 10 rebounds, 11 assists.

Dejean was 15-for-20 from the floor, and made 10 of 12 free throws.