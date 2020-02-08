PREP BASKETBALL: Cooper Dejean leads OABCIG with 43-point game en route to WVC title

CARROLL, Iowa -- The Bishop Heelan boys' basketball team scored points in the first quarter for an eight-point lead. Carroll Kuemper Catholic got within three at halftime and the game remained tight from there. Bishop Heelan was able to pull out a 53-52 win on Saturday.
Heelan improves to 6-11 overall and the win snapped a four-game losing streak. Kuemper Catholic falls to 5-14.
Cade Block led Heelan with 14 points and he was 6-of-6 from the free throw line. Kevin Candia and Cole Hogue both scored 12 points. Candia added five rebounds and was 6-of-6 from the line and Hogue had 10 rebounds.
OABCIG 79, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 65: Cooper Dejean stepped up when he needed to on a big stage.
Dejean, an OABCIG High School junior, turned in a triple-double as the Falcons defeated Siouxland Christian 79-65 on Saturday night in the Western Valley Conference championship.
Dejean scored 43 points, and he also had 10 rebounds, 11 assists.
Dejean was 15-for-20 from the floor, and made 10 of 12 free throws.
The 43 points are tied for sixth-most in a game statewide this season, and it's second among area scorers behind Bryce Coppock's 46 for West Sioux. It's the 17th time this season that an Iowa high school basketball player has scored 40-plus points.
William Grote scored 11 points for OABCIG.
Siouxland Christian had four players who scored in double figures: Dalton Dubois led with 19, and Christian Heilburth scored 12. Jonah Deroos and Caden Budde both scored 11.
PONCA 58, OSMOND 44: Ponca outscored Osmond 33-22 in the second and third quarters combined to pull away from Osmond in a 58-44 victory on Saturday in a Lewis & Clark tournament semifinal.
Ponca shot 48.7 percent (19-of-39) from the field and held Osmond to 38.6 percent shooting (17-of-44).
Brandon Kneifl led Ponca as he hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Carter Kingsbury had 13 points, six rebounds and five assists and he was 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Cayden Phillips had 11 points and Paul Masin had 10 points and six rebounds. Bryar Bennett grabbed seven rebounds.