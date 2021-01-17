PREP BASKETBALL: Council Bluffs Lincoln beats Bishop Heelan

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — The Bishop Heelan High School boys basketball team lost to Council Bluffs Lincoln 76-45 on Saturday.

The Lynx led 49-24 at halftime.

Carter Kuehl had 12 points to lead the Crusaders. Nick Miller had 10 points and eight rebounds and Levi Meis scored nine.

WOODBURY CENTRAL 61, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 49: The Wildcats scored 40 second-half points in Saturday's win.

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 19 points, as he hit eight shots.

Aidan O'Mara hit four 3-pointers en route to a 16-point game. Senior Cane Schmitt chipped in with 14 points.

Jackson Howe led K-P with 24 points.

SOUTH O'BRIEN 57, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 39: Jarome Jackson and Josh Johannsen scored 19 points to help lead the Wolverines to the win.

Johannsen hit three 3s.

Trinity's leading scorers were Tony Kooiker (14), Brandon Kooima (11) and Carson Zandstra (12).

WEST MONONA 55, LAWTON-BRONSON 52: The Spartans had three scorers in double figures on Saturday.