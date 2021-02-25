PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley advances to SoDak16 with one-point win over Lennox

NORTH SIOUX CITY — The Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team edged Lennox by a score of 61-60 on Thursday night.

Rylee Rosenquist led the Panthers with 23 points. Her sister, Rachel Rosenquist, also chipped in with 17 points.

The Panthers led 30-24 at the half.

Mara Hinker led Lennox with 31 points and nine rebounds.

CARROLL 62, STORM LAKE 45: The Tigers placed three players in double digits scoring and pulled away late to defeat the Tornadoes in a Class 3A substate semifinal in Carroll Thursday.

Carroll led just 23-21 at the half but had a big fourth quarter to get the win. Treyton Goins had 14 points, Kaleb Booth 13 points and Colby Christensen 11 for the Tigers, who will carry a 22-2 record into a Class 3A susbtate final game with Sergeant Bluff-Luton Monday in Denison.

Storm Lake ends its season with an 11-11 record.

