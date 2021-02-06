PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley girls beat Sisseton in non-conference tournament clash

MADISON, S.D. - Rylee Rosenquist had 20 points to lead Dakota Valley to a 67-32 girls basketball win over Sisseton in the Dakota XII-NEC Clash in Madison, S.D. Saturday.

Rachel Rosenquist also scored 17 points and Jorja Van Den Hul 10 points for Dakota Valley (11-4). Grace Bass led the Panthers with eight rebounds.

Dakota Valley led 42-21 at the half.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 59, CARROLL 51: Hannah Neeman scored 22 points to lead the Monarchs to a non-conference girls basketball win in Denison Saturday.

Sophie Sonnichsen and Ellie Magnuson also had 13 points apiece and Paige Anderson 11 points for Denison-Schleswig (16-2). Kennedy Lein led Carroll (8-10) with 20 points.

SPENCER 77, SOUTH CENTRAL CALHOUN 46: Tigers junior Allison Piercy led her team with 28 points on Saturday night. Piercy hit five 3s in the win.

Alexa Johnson scored 18 points and Maureen McDermott had 11 points.

The Tigers scored 33 first-quarter points.

BOYS BASKETBALL