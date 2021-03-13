PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley girls place sixth after loss to Sioux Falls Christian

WATERTOWN, S.D. — After the realization sunk in that the Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team finished in sixth place on Saturday, the Panthers were asking coach Tammy Lilly about what they could do over the summer.

It’s safe to say that the experience that the Panthers gained this week at the Class A state tournament may pay off next season.

The Panthers’ season ended with a 51-48 loss to Sioux Falls Christian during the fifth-place game on Saturday, and the Panthers ended the week winning one of three games in Watertown, South Dakota.

“I’m incredibly proud of this group of kids,” Lilly said. “These girls mean the world to me. They work so hard.”

The Panthers were down 27-23 at the half, and they were down eight points early in the third quarter.

Dakota Valley started out the run in an unusual way.

After committing a foul early in the third quarter, Chargers senior Lexi Unruh was charged with a technical foul. That was her fourth foul, so she sat for a good amount of time to avoid getting that fifth foul called.

Rylee Rosenquist made one of two free throws.