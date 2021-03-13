 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley girls place sixth after loss to Sioux Falls Christian
View Comments
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley girls place sixth after loss to Sioux Falls Christian

{{featured_button_text}}
Dakota Valley vs. Sioux Falls Christian

Dakota Valley senior Rylee Rosenquist drives by two Sioux Falls Christian defenders during Saturday's Class A fifth-place game in Watertown, South Dakota. 

 SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING

WATERTOWN, S.D. — After the realization sunk in that the Dakota Valley High School girls basketball team finished in sixth place on Saturday, the Panthers were asking coach Tammy Lilly about what they could do over the summer.

It’s safe to say that the experience that the Panthers gained this week at the Class A state tournament may pay off next season.

The Panthers’ season ended with a 51-48 loss to Sioux Falls Christian during the fifth-place game on Saturday, and the Panthers ended the week winning one of three games in Watertown, South Dakota.

“I’m incredibly proud of this group of kids,” Lilly said. “These girls mean the world to me. They work so hard.”

The Panthers were down 27-23 at the half, and they were down eight points early in the third quarter.

Dakota Valley started out the run in an unusual way.

After committing a foul early in the third quarter, Chargers senior Lexi Unruh was charged with a technical foul. That was her fourth foul, so she sat for a good amount of time to avoid getting that fifth foul called.

Rylee Rosenquist made one of two free throws.

Grace Bass continued the Panthers' run with a second-chance opportunity with 5 minutes, 46 seconds remaining in the third quarter.

The Panthers eventually tied the game at 35-35 with 3:10 remaining, as senior Rachel Rosenquist made one of two free throws.

Sioux Falls Christian then took back the lead for the rest of the quarter.

The game was tied again at 40-40 with 7:21 left in the game, and that happened thanks to a Peyton Tritz made 3-pointer.

Jorja VanDenHul then gave the Panthers the lead with 3:52 left with a bucket in transition, set up by Rylee Rosenquist.

Chargers senior Maddie Dejong ended up hitting the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:10 remaining in the game.

Rachel Rosenquist led with 16 points while her younger sister, Rylee, scored 15 points. Tritz scored eight points.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News