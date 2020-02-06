PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns leads Panthers with 26 points

Emma McManaman also had 14 points and Payton Schweisow 10 for West Sioux (11-8). Bella Badar had 14 points and Anna Coffee 10 to lead Hinton (10-8).

WEST MONONA 64, WESTWOOD 40: Mallory McCall scored 18 points to lead the Rebels to a Western Valley Conference tournament win over the Rebels in girls basketball action in Sloan Thursday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jordan Collison also had 12 points and Lexi Lander 11 for West Monona (14-5).

Briley Pike had 16 points and Josie McCluskey 12 for Westwood (13-8).

BOYS

CHEROKEE 55, LE MARS 46: The Braves outscored the Bulldogs 17-10 in the fourth quarter to create the distance it needed.

Cherokee 6-foot-7 senior Ryan Hurd led the Bulldogs with 21 points, and he scored his 1,000th career point in the first quarter in front of his home crowd.

Hurd also recorded a double-double, as he had 13 rebounds.

Kobe Grell also had 13 points for the Braves, who move up to 16-5. This was the first time the Braves defeated Le Mars since Dec. 5, 2008.

Alec Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 15 points.