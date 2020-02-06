PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns leads Panthers with 26 points

NORTH SIOUX CITY - Paul Bruns had a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds as he led Dakota Valley to a 75-59 Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win over Elk Point-Jefferson Thursday.
Isaac Bruns also had 18 points and Drew Addison 12 for the Panthers, now 11-3. The Huskies dropped to 4-11.
NEWELL-FONDA 77, WEST BEND-MALLARD 28: The No. 1 ranked (Class 1A) Mustangs had five players score in double figures as they downed the Wolverines in a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball game played in West Bend Thursday.
Ella Larsen and Bailey Sievers scored 14 and 12 points, respectively for Newell-Fonda (19-0) while Macy Sievers, Maggie Walker and Megan Morenz each added 10. Monica Fehr had 16 points for West Bend-Mallard (5-12).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 63, MVAOCOU 35: Daisy Hiserote scored 21 points to lead all scorers as she paced the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament win over the Rams in a game played in Correctionville Thursday.
Cassie Jones also scored 14 points and Sophie Klynsma had 10 for Siouxland Christian (10-9). Ashley Blake led MVAOCOU (4-15) with 15 points.
WEST SIOUX 61, HINTON 46: Megan Waterman paced all scorers with 23 points and she lead the Falcons past the Blackhawks in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Hinton Thursday.
Emma McManaman also had 14 points and Payton Schweisow 10 for West Sioux (11-8). Bella Badar had 14 points and Anna Coffee 10 to lead Hinton (10-8).
WEST MONONA 64, WESTWOOD 40: Mallory McCall scored 18 points to lead the Rebels to a Western Valley Conference tournament win over the Rebels in girls basketball action in Sloan Thursday.
Jordan Collison also had 12 points and Lexi Lander 11 for West Monona (14-5).
Briley Pike had 16 points and Josie McCluskey 12 for Westwood (13-8).
BOYS
CHEROKEE 55, LE MARS 46: The Braves outscored the Bulldogs 17-10 in the fourth quarter to create the distance it needed.
Cherokee 6-foot-7 senior Ryan Hurd led the Bulldogs with 21 points, and he scored his 1,000th career point in the first quarter in front of his home crowd.
Hurd also recorded a double-double, as he had 13 rebounds.
Kobe Grell also had 13 points for the Braves, who move up to 16-5. This was the first time the Braves defeated Le Mars since Dec. 5, 2008.
Alec Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 15 points.
MADISON 58, BERESFORD 40: The Bulldogs led by two points at the half then used an 18-7 edge in the the third quarter to pull away from the Watchdogs in Dakota XII Conference boys basketball play Thursday in Bersford, S.D.
Cody Brown, Seth Christiansen and Keaton Nighbert all scored 14 points to lead Madison (10-3). Jack Bickett had nine points for Beresford (2-12).