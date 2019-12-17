PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley's Paul Bruns scores 30 points Tuesday

DAKOTA VALLEY 87, BERESFORD 32: Paul Bruns scored 30 points and had 12 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a win over the Watchdogs in a boys basketball game played in Beresford, S.D. Tuesday.
Isaac Bruwn also had 22 points and Drew Addison 16 for Dakota Valley (2-0). Dayshon Adams led Beresford (0-2) with 11 points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 71, HINTON 45: Ethan Klompien had 17 points to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Hinton Tuesday.
Brody Rens also had 15 points and Tyrell Hullshot 14 for Unity Christian (4-0). Caleb Holmes had a game-high 19 points and Jake Koons 14 for Hinton (4-2).
OKOBOJI 68, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 59: Lucas Lorenzen scored 26 points to lead the Pioneers to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Milford Tuesday.
Jaden Heller and Jamison Helmers also contributed 15 and 12, respectively, for Okoboji (4-2).
Sibley-Ocheyedan (0-4) got 21 points from Caleb Meyer while Dougie Noonkester added 14 and Carter Brouwer 13.
Girls Basketball
BERESFORD 60, DAKOTA VALLEY 53: Kennedy Goblirsch scored 20 points to lead the Watchdogs to a girls basketball win over the Panthers in a game played in Beresford, S.D. Tuesday.
Summer Roelke also had 14 points while Laura Bogue and Jordyn Fischer added a dozen points apiece for Beresford (2-0).
Rylee Rosenquist had a game-high 24 points 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers (0-2). Rachel Rosenquist also had 14 points for Dakota Valley, which led 27-25 at the half.
OKOBOJI 50, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 41: The No. 8 ranked Pioneers got 18 points from Magan Christopherson and 17 from Kallyn Stumbo in winning a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game over the Generals in Milford Tuesday.
Camry Jones also had 10 rebounds for Okoboji, 7-0 overall and 6-0 in the league play.