PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley sweeps West Sioux
PREP BASKETBALL

  • Updated
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School junior Rylee Rosenquist scored a game-high 23 points Monday, as the Panthers beat West Sioux 59-19. 

Panthers freshman Peyton Tritz also scored 11 points, and Tritz made three 3-pointers. 

The Panthers outscored the Falcons 26-3 in the first quarter. 

The Falcons were led by Megan Waterman with eight points. 

WEST 57, C.B. JEFFERSON 28: Wolverines junior Gabby Wagner recorded her second consecutive double-double by scoring 16 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win. 

Jordyn Reising also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. 

Lily Juhnke had 10 points. 

With the win, the Wolverines are now 3-9. 

WEST MONONA 52, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 34: Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 16 points in Monday's win. 

The Spartans trailed at halftime, but they held Lo-Ma to eight points in the final 16 minutes. 

REMSEN ST. MARY'S 62, RIVER VALLEY 35: Claire Schrader led the Hawks with 15 points on Monday.

Carmindee Ricke scored 12 and Mya Bunkers scored 11. 

Maddie Thomas led River Valley with 18 points. 

NEWELL-FONDA 88, WEST BEND-MALLARD 42: The Mustangs scored 36 first-quarter points on Monday to earn their 11th win overall and fifth in the Twin Lakes Conference. 

Newell-Fonda made nine 3s, and McKenna Sievers led the Mustangs with three made 3s. 

Macy Sievers led her team with 17 points, and she made one 3-pointer. 

Maggie Walker — who made a pair of 3s — scored 12 points. 

The Mustangs had 14 different girls who scored in Monday's win. 

BOYS BASKETBALL

DAKOTA VALLEY 92, WEST SIOUX 51: The Panthers scored 50 first-half points in Monday's win. 

Usually, it's Paul Bruns who leads in scoring. That wasn't the case on Monday night. 

Isaac Bruns took that honor with a 30-point game. He made 10 shots and three 3s. 

Paul Bruns made nine shots for a 22-point game. He also had eight rebounds. 

Alex Zephier hit eight of nine shots for a 21-point game. 

Jaxon Wingert also scored 10 points. 

Dakota Valley shot 59 percent throughout the game. 

Mason Coppock led the Falcons with 14 points. Blake Van Ballegooyen scored 11 points. 

