PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley sweeps West Sioux

Maddie Thomas led River Valley with 18 points.

NEWELL-FONDA 88, WEST BEND-MALLARD 42: The Mustangs scored 36 first-quarter points on Monday to earn their 11th win overall and fifth in the Twin Lakes Conference.

Newell-Fonda made nine 3s, and McKenna Sievers led the Mustangs with three made 3s.

Macy Sievers led her team with 17 points, and she made one 3-pointer.

Maggie Walker — who made a pair of 3s — scored 12 points.

The Mustangs had 14 different girls who scored in Monday's win.

BOYS BASKETBALL

DAKOTA VALLEY 92, WEST SIOUX 51: The Panthers scored 50 first-half points in Monday's win.

Usually, it's Paul Bruns who leads in scoring. That wasn't the case on Monday night.

Isaac Bruns took that honor with a 30-point game. He made 10 shots and three 3s.

Paul Bruns made nine shots for a 22-point game. He also had eight rebounds.

Alex Zephier hit eight of nine shots for a 21-point game.