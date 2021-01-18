PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley sweeps West Sioux

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley High School junior Rylee Rosenquist scored a game-high 23 points Monday, as the Panthers beat West Sioux 59-19.
Panthers freshman Peyton Tritz also scored 11 points, and Tritz made three 3-pointers.
The Panthers outscored the Falcons 26-3 in the first quarter.
The Falcons were led by Megan Waterman with eight points.
WEST 57, C.B. JEFFERSON 28: Wolverines junior Gabby Wagner recorded her second consecutive double-double by scoring 16 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win.
Jordyn Reising also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds.
Lily Juhnke had 10 points.
With the win, the Wolverines are now 3-9.
WEST MONONA 52, LOGAN-MAGNOLIA 34: Mallory McCall led the Spartans with 16 points in Monday's win.
The Spartans trailed at halftime, but they held Lo-Ma to eight points in the final 16 minutes.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 62, RIVER VALLEY 35: Claire Schrader led the Hawks with 15 points on Monday.
Carmindee Ricke scored 12 and Mya Bunkers scored 11.
Maddie Thomas led River Valley with 18 points.
NEWELL-FONDA 88, WEST BEND-MALLARD 42: The Mustangs scored 36 first-quarter points on Monday to earn their 11th win overall and fifth in the Twin Lakes Conference.
Newell-Fonda made nine 3s, and McKenna Sievers led the Mustangs with three made 3s.
Macy Sievers led her team with 17 points, and she made one 3-pointer.
Maggie Walker — who made a pair of 3s — scored 12 points.
The Mustangs had 14 different girls who scored in Monday's win.
BOYS BASKETBALL
DAKOTA VALLEY 92, WEST SIOUX 51: The Panthers scored 50 first-half points in Monday's win.
Usually, it's Paul Bruns who leads in scoring. That wasn't the case on Monday night.
Isaac Bruns took that honor with a 30-point game. He made 10 shots and three 3s.
Paul Bruns made nine shots for a 22-point game. He also had eight rebounds.
Alex Zephier hit eight of nine shots for a 21-point game.
Jaxon Wingert also scored 10 points.