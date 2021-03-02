PREP BASKETBALL: Dakota Valley thumps Beresford in Region 4A opener

NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley opened Region 4A boys basketball post season with with an 81-52 win over Beresford Tuesday.

Paul Bruns led the way for the Panthers with 26 points and 11 rebounds on 10-of-16 shooting from the field. Issac Bruns was also in double digit scoring with 15 points while Chayce Montagne and Alex Zephier also reached double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Dakota Valley (19-2) led 36-26 at the half and the Pnathers pull away late with a 28-10 fourth quarter edge.

Ashton Tjaden had 12 points, Tate VanOtterloo 12 points and Isaiah Richards 10 points for the Watchdogs, who end their season with a 5-16 record.

Dakota Valley will host Tea Area in a SoDak 16 qualifier match Friday. The Tians were a winner over Elk Point-Fefferson in another Regional opener Tuesday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0