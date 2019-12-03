PREP BASKETBALL: Defending state champions Newell-Fonda beat Western Christian

NEWELL-FONDA 62, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 52: The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Mustangs had three players who scored in double figures in Tuesday's win.
Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 14 points while Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker each scored 13.
Olivia Granstra was the lone double-digit scorer for the Wolfpack with 10 points.
The Mustangs jumped out to a quick 18-9 lead after the first quarter.
OKOBOJI 49, SIOUX CENTER 44: Magan Christopherson scored 16 points help the No. 9 Class 3A Pioneers fend off the host Warriors in a Siouxland Conference basketball game played Tuesday.
Kallyn Stumbo also had 13 points and 14 rebounds while Camry Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Okoboji (2-0).
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53, MVAOCOU 19: Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 22 points, and Hannah Neemann pitched in 17 points.
The Monarchs jumped out to a 15-4 lead.
BOYS
HINTON 61, TRINITY CATHOLIC 40: The Blackhawks had three in double figures on Tuesday, led by Jake Koons' 19 points.
Gavin Nelson scored 18 points, and Caleb Holmes 15 for Hinton.
Justin Kirwan had nine steals.
CENTRAL LYON 61, GEORGE-LITTLE ROCK 56: Central Lyon built a double-digit lead in the first half with a 12-point lead going into halftime and then held off George-Little Rock's fourth-quarter comeback attempt to claim a 61-56 win on Tuesday. It was the season-opener for both teams.
Cole Hoogendoorn led Central Lyon with 18 points and Mason Gerleman added 15. Central Lyon plays at Rock Valley on Friday.
Payton Mauldin led George-Little Rock with a game-high 21 points. Matt Haken added 14 points and Ben Anderson scored 11. George-Little Rock hosts West Lyon on Friday.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 61, MVAOCOU 27: Charlie Wiebers led the Monarchs with 20 points to down the Rams.
Wiebers shot 8-for-14 and made three 3-pointers.
Damien Magnuson also scored 18 points.
The Monarchs outscored the Rams 21-2 in the second quarter.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 66, SIOUX CENTRAL 38: Connor Christian led the Rebels with 11 points and five rebounds in the season-opening loss Tuesday.
Sioux Central shot 14-for-44 and made 6 of 16 free throws.
The Midgets outscored the Rebels 24-3 in the fourth quarter.
SIOUX CENTER 85, OKOBOJI 77: The Warriors outscored the Pioneers 29-21 in the fourth quarter for the win. The game was tied at 56 entering the final quarter.
Sioux Center was led by Wilson Harshbarger and Damon Walhof, who both scored 18 points.
Lucas Lorenzen finished the night with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Jamison Helmers finished with 16 points, Tyler Adams 15 points, and Kyle Martin 13 points for Okoboji.
NEWELL-FONDA 56, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 52: Aden Mahler and Trey Jungers both scored 16 points for the Mustangs.
Dawson Feenstra scored 14 for the Wolfpack.