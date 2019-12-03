PREP BASKETBALL: Defending state champions Newell-Fonda beat Western Christian

NEWELL-FONDA 62, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 52: The Class 1A No. 2-ranked Mustangs had three players who scored in double figures in Tuesday's win.

Macy Sievers led the Mustangs with 14 points while Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker each scored 13.

Olivia Granstra was the lone double-digit scorer for the Wolfpack with 10 points.

The Mustangs jumped out to a quick 18-9 lead after the first quarter.

OKOBOJI 49, SIOUX CENTER 44: Magan Christopherson scored 16 points help the No. 9 Class 3A Pioneers fend off the host Warriors in a Siouxland Conference basketball game played Tuesday.

Kallyn Stumbo also had 13 points and 14 rebounds while Camry Jones added 11 points and 10 rebounds for Okoboji (2-0).

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 53, MVAOCOU 19: Paige Andersen led the Monarchs with 22 points, and Hannah Neemann pitched in 17 points.

The Monarchs jumped out to a 15-4 lead.

BOYS

HINTON 61, TRINITY CATHOLIC 40: The Blackhawks had three in double figures on Tuesday, led by Jake Koons' 19 points.