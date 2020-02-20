PREP BASKETBALL: Gehlen pulls off upset against No. 6 MMCRU

MARCUS, Iowa - The Gehlen Catholic High School girls basketball team placed four players in double digits and sprung an upset on No. 6 MMCRU 64-50 in a Class 1A regional girls basketball semifinal Friday evening.

The Royals came into the game with an unbeaten record and had beaten the Jays 58-34 in Le Mars two weeks ago but Gehlen avenged that loss to advance to the regional final Wednesday.

Kate Hill scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Jays but Lauren Heying (14), Addison Weber (13) and Sydney Livermore (10) also chipped in to help claim he victory.

Gehlen Catholic, held a 32-23 lead at the half and went on to improve to 14-9.

The Royals (20-1) got 14 points from Jaylen Bork and 12 from Mya Holmes.

Gehlen will take on No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson in the regional final at Le Mars High School Wednesday.

NEWELL-FONDA 76, PATON-CHURDAN 18: The No. 1 Mustangs moved to within a game of a girls state tournament berth with a dominating defensive effort in a Class 1A regional semifinal played in Newell Friday.