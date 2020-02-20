PREP BASKETBALL: Gehlen pulls off upset against No. 6 MMCRU

MARCUS, Iowa - The Gehlen Catholic High School girls basketball team placed four players in double digits and sprung an upset on No. 6 MMCRU 64-50 in a Class 1A regional girls basketball semifinal Friday evening.
The Royals came into the game with an unbeaten record and had beaten the Jays 58-34 in Le Mars two weeks ago but Gehlen avenged that loss to advance to the regional final Wednesday.
Kate Hill scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Jays but Lauren Heying (14), Addison Weber (13) and Sydney Livermore (10) also chipped in to help claim he victory.
Gehlen Catholic, held a 32-23 lead at the half and went on to improve to 14-9.
The Royals (20-1) got 14 points from Jaylen Bork and 12 from Mya Holmes.
Gehlen will take on No. 9 Kingsley-Pierson in the regional final at Le Mars High School Wednesday.
NEWELL-FONDA 76, PATON-CHURDAN 18: The No. 1 Mustangs moved to within a game of a girls state tournament berth with a dominating defensive effort in a Class 1A regional semifinal played in Newell Friday.
Megan Morenz had 17 points to pace Newell-Fonda while Macy Sievers had 11 and Ella Larsen 10. The Mustangs are the only unbeaten team in Class 1A after action Friday and are now 23-0
Next up for Newell-Fonda will be a regional final showdown with Woodbury Central Wednesday. The Wildcats claimed a 43-32 win over CAM to advance.
WOODBURY CENTRAL 43, CAM 32: The Wildcats broke from a 21-21 halftime tie by outscoring CAM 22-11 in the second half and went on to win a Class 1A regional semifinal girls basketball game played in Denison Friday.
Camrin Baird scored 17 points to lead Woodbury Central (18-5) while Lindsie Graff and Maddie Paulsen added 10 apiece. Paulsen also had eight rebounds to lead the Wildcats.
Woodbury Central will take on No. 1 Newell-Fonda for the regional final Wednesday at a site that has not yet been determined.
BOYS
WEST 93, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 60: Chase Smith added seven more 3-pointers to his single-season school record as he helped lead the Wolverines to a boys basketball win over the Cardinals in South Sioux City Friday.
Smith scored 21 points and now has 74 treys, breaking the West school record previously held by Jamie Wilshire in the Wolverines' 85-75 loss to Dakota Valley Tuesday.
Marcus McCray also had 19 points, Keeon Hutton 17 and Kyrel Hanks to for the Wolverines, who completed their regular sason with an 11-11 record. West led 54-30 at the half.
You have free articles remaining.
Kaden Sailors had a game-high 26 points and Jake Aitken added 15 for South Sioux City, which was also playing its final regular season tilt and is now 2-20.
The Wolverines host Fort Dodge in a Class 4A substate opener Monday.
MADISON 84, DAKOTA VALLEY 80: Madison outscored the Panthers 25-19 in the fourth quarter to rally for a Dakotya XII Conference boys basketball win in North Sioux City Friday.
Paul Bruns scored 29 points and Kam Wingert added 16 for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns also had 13 points and Drew Addison 11 for the Panthers (15-4).
Thursday
OKOBOJI 66, WESTERN CHRISTIAN 62 (OT): Lucas Lorenzen and Jamison Helmers combined to score 49 points as they helped Okoboji upend No. 9 Western Christian in a Class 2A districr semifinal in Hull Thursday.
Lorenzen had 25 points and Helmer 24 as the Pioneers led 20-14 after one quarter and 35-29 at the intermission.
Dawson Feenstra led Western Christian with 21 points. Elivan Essen scored 17 and Wyatt Gulker added 11 for the Wolfpack, whose season ends with a 16-6 record.
Okoboji (14-9) will take on West Lyon in a district semifinal Tuesday in Sibley.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 73, AKRON-WESTFIELD 29: Jackson Louscher scored 18 points to lead the Wolverines to a Class 1A district quarterfinal win in Paullina Thursday,
Louscher moved into the all-time South O'Brien scoring leadership with 1,475 points. Zeke Lundquist also had 16 points for the Wolverines, who will host Kingsley-Pierson in a district semifinal Tuesday. South O'Brien (19-3) led 42-19 at the half.
Carter Drent had 15 points for the Westerners, who close their season with a 1-20 record.
SIOUX CENTRAL 67, EMMETSBURG 57: The Rebels got 24 points from Jacob Hargens and went on a spill the E-Hawks in a Class 1A boys district semifinal Thursday in Hull.
Carter Boettcher also had 15 points on five 3-point baskets while Connor Christian and Caleb Rock each had a dozen points.
Sioux Central (14-9) will take on Boyden-Hull on its home court Tuesday in a district semifinal affair.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 71, ATLANTIC 42: The Monarchs closed their regular season slate with a Hawkeye 10 Conference win over Atlantic in Denison Thursday.
Charlie Wiebers scored 23 points to led Denison-Schleswig (13-8). The Monarchs open Class 3A substate action taking on Creston in Winterset Monday.