PREP BASKETBALL: Heelan tops North to close out regular season

SIOUX CITY — The Bishop Heelan High School boys basketball team closed out the regular season with a 72-49 win over North on Thursday.
Kevin Candia led the Crusaders with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting.
Koby Bork and Cade Block both had 15 points and Jared Sitzmann scored 13. Sitzmann also had four steals.
The Crusaders were 28-for-45 overall and 8 of 14 from 3-point territory.
WEST SIOUX 65, SIOUX CENTER 64: Baxter Walsh hit the game-winning putback layup with 2.1 seconds remaining to keep the season alive for West Sioux.
The Warriors led 41-33 at the half.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 80, WEST MONONA 43: Dalton Dubois led Siouxland Christian with 13 points in the Class 1A district win.
Jonah Deroos contributed with 12 points.
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 71, WOODBURY CENTRAL 40: The Hawks had 12 players who scored in the Class 1A district win, but Spencer Schorg led Remsen St. Mary's with 17 points.
Hawks coach Justin Ruden credited his team's defense in the win, especially early.
Remsen St. Mary's led 34-16 at the half.
Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 14 points.
SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 72, LEWIS CENTRAL 32: The Warriors boys basketball squad wrapped up their regular season with a 40-point win over the Titans on their home court in Council Bluffs Thursday evening.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed 12-11 after one quarter but cruised the the rest of the way, outscoring Lewis Central 19-6 in the second quarter and 27-4 in the third.
Daniel Wright, a 6-8 senior, scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the way for SB-L. Deric Fitzgerald also 14 points, Jake Lehman 12 and Nick Muller 11 for the Warriors.
Noah Rigatuso had nine points to lead Lewis Central, which ends its regular season with an 13-8 mark.
The Warriors closed their regular campaign with an 11-10 record heading into a first-round substate game against Spencer in Carroll on Monday. The win was the 202nd in coach Adam Vander Schaaf's career, having reached the 200-win plateau in a victory over Council Bluffs Jefferson earlier this month.
RIVER VALLEY 51, RIDGE VIEW 28: The Wolverines led 20-13 at the half in Class 1A district play between the two Western Valley Conference teams.
Garrett Trapp led with 20 points and Tyler Towne contributed with 19.
Caleb Kistenmacher led the Raptors with nine points.
BOYDEN-HULL 55, SHELDON 39: Tanner Te Slaa scored 23 points to lead the Comets to a Class 2A district semifinals win over the Orabs in a boys basketball game played in Hull Thursday.
Boyden-Hull advances to face Sioux Central in a districr final game Tuesday in Sheldon.