PREP BASKETBALL: Heelan tops North to close out regular season

Dallas Kluender led the Wildcats with 14 points.

SERGEANT BLUFF-LUTON 72, LEWIS CENTRAL 32: The Warriors boys basketball squad wrapped up their regular season with a 40-point win over the Titans on their home court in Council Bluffs Thursday evening.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton trailed 12-11 after one quarter but cruised the the rest of the way, outscoring Lewis Central 19-6 in the second quarter and 27-4 in the third.

Daniel Wright, a 6-8 senior, scored 18 points and had 10 rebounds to lead the way for SB-L. Deric Fitzgerald also 14 points, Jake Lehman 12 and Nick Muller 11 for the Warriors.

Noah Rigatuso had nine points to lead Lewis Central, which ends its regular season with an 13-8 mark.

The Warriors closed their regular campaign with an 11-10 record heading into a first-round substate game against Spencer in Carroll on Monday. The win was the 202nd in coach Adam Vander Schaaf's career, having reached the 200-win plateau in a victory over Council Bluffs Jefferson earlier this month.

RIVER VALLEY 51, RIDGE VIEW 28: The Wolverines led 20-13 at the half in Class 1A district play between the two Western Valley Conference teams.