PREP BASKETBALL: Hinton's Bella Badar scores 20 to give Hinton its second win

GIRLS

HINTON 45, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 30: Bella Badar hit three 3-pointers in the win on Tuesday to help the Blackhawks go 2-0. Badar was Hinton's lone scorer in double figures.

The Blackhawks' defense held Trinity Christian to two points in the third quarter while they scored 14.

Hinton coach Matt Leary was pleased with how the Blackhawks ran in transition and forced several turnovers.

Trinity Christian, which was playing its season opener, was led by Hannah Baker with 10 points.

AKRON-WESTFIELD 74, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 15: The Westerners open up the season with a big win in Akron.

Akron-Westfield held Harris-Lake Park to five first half points.

Westerners junior McKenna Henrich scored a game-high 14 points, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Natalie Nielsen had 10.

WEST SIOUX 64, SOUTH O'BRIEN 54: Taryn Hintz led the Wolverines to 26 points, but she was the lone double-digit scorer Tuesday.