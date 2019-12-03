PREP BASKETBALL: Hinton's Bella Badar scores 20 to give Hinton its second win

GIRLS
HINTON 45, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 30: Bella Badar hit three 3-pointers in the win on Tuesday to help the Blackhawks go 2-0. Badar was Hinton's lone scorer in double figures.
The Blackhawks' defense held Trinity Christian to two points in the third quarter while they scored 14.
Hinton coach Matt Leary was pleased with how the Blackhawks ran in transition and forced several turnovers.
Trinity Christian, which was playing its season opener, was led by Hannah Baker with 10 points.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 74, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 15: The Westerners open up the season with a big win in Akron.
Akron-Westfield held Harris-Lake Park to five first half points.
Westerners junior McKenna Henrich scored a game-high 14 points, and 6-foot-3 sophomore Natalie Nielsen had 10.
WEST SIOUX 64, SOUTH O'BRIEN 54: Taryn Hintz led the Wolverines to 26 points, but she was the lone double-digit scorer Tuesday.
The Falcons, ranked 11th in the first Class 2A IGHSAU poll, had three who scored in double figures. Emma McManaman led with 21, Shadeyn Blankenship 15 and Megan Waterman had 14.
GEHLEN CATHOLIC 77, HARTLEY-MELVIN-SANBORN 33: Addison Weber scored 20 points to lead the Jays to a win in a War Eagle Conference girls basketball game played in Le Mars Tuesday.
Lauren Heying also scored 17 points for Gehlen (2-0). Hannah Jochims led HMS with 10 points.
CHEROKEE 59, EMMETSBURG 55: Jamae Nichols scored 22 points to lead the Braves to a win in a girls basketball game played in Emmetsburg Tuesday.
Grace Anderson also added 13 for Cherokee (1-1). Molly Schany had 21 for the E-Hawks (0-1).
WOODBURY CENTRAL 50, EAST SAC 35: Maddie Paulsen led all scorers with 19 points as she helped the Wildcats post a season-opening win in a non-conference girls basketball game played in Moville Tuesday.
Camrin Baird also had 14 for Woodbury Central. Mary Quirk had 11 to lead the Raiders (1-1).
BOYS
REMSEN ST. MARY'S 76, MMCRU 31: Austin Jensen scored 20 points to help the Hawks open their season with a win in a War Eagle Conference boys basketball game played in Remsen Tuesday.
Carter Schorg also had 15 points, Skyler Waldschmitt 13 and Spencer Schorg 11 for St. Mary's. KC Nicks had 13 points for the Royals.
IKM-MANNING 47, UNDERWOOD 29: Colten Brandt scored 16 points and Amos Rasmussen 14 to lead the Bulldogs to a season-opening boys basketball win in Manning Tuesday. Tim Conn had 15 to lead Underwood.
EAST SAC 60, WOODBURY CENTRAL 58: Griffin O'Neill scored 19 points to lead the Raiders to a win over the Wildcats in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Moville Tuesday.
Caen Schmitt had 17 points, Carter Bleil 15 and Mitchell Countryman 11 for Woodbury Central, which trailed 30-28 at the half but rallied from 12 points down before East Sac iced the game late.
LAWTON-BRONSON 61, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 50: Ben Thelander scored 21 points to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference win over the Panthers in a boys basketball game played in Lawton Tuesday.
Austin Trotter also had 14 points and Zach Verzani 11 for L-B (2-0).
Jackson Howe and Damon Bowman had a dozen points apiece for Kingsley-Pierson, which was playing its season opener.