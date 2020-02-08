PREP BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson edges Ridge View in Western Valley Conference tournament

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Jayde Barto had 19 points lead No. 9 (Class 1A) Kingsley-Pierson to a 64-53 win over Ridge View in the final of the Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament Saturday.
Jayde Barto had a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers, who trailed 34-30 at the half and 46-43 entering the fourth quarter. K-P outscored the Raptors 21-7 over the final stanza and went on to claim the win and improved to 17-3. Brooklyn Beery also had 14 points and Halle Collins 10 for the Panthers. McKenzie Goodwin had 14 rebound to lead the winners on the boards.
The upset-minded Raptors (10-8) got 17 points apiece from Anya Kistenmacher and Kenzie Wunschel and Emma Vosh had 10.
LATE FRIDAY
OKOBOJI 85, CENTRAL LYON 74: Lucas Lorenzen scored 37 points to lead the Pioneers to a win in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Milford Friday.
Jamison Helmers also had 20 points for Okoboji, which led 46-40 at the half. Zach Lutmer had a game-high 41 points and Mason Gerleman 15 to pace Central Lyon.
SIOUX CENTRAL 66, GTRA 50: Carter Boettcher hit on seven 3-point shots on his way to a 23-points outing that lead the Rebels to a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Graettinger Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Jacob Hargens also had 20 points while Connor Christian had 15 points and 10 rebounds.
Max Hough had 15 points and Kadin Norris 12 GTRA.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 67, ATLANTIC 55: The Monarchs moved to 7-3 in the Hawkeye 10 Conference after downing Atlantic in a boys basketball game Friday in Atlantic.
Gonar Biliew had 25 points and Charlie Wiebers to lead the Monarchs, 12-6 in all games.
Girls
OKOBOJI 55, CENTRAL LYON 46: The Pioneers locked up their second staight Siouxland Conference girls basketball title, pulling away late from a determined Central Lyon squad in a game played in Milford Friday.
Okoboji, ranked ninth in Class 3A, led 28-26 at the half and 38-35 through three quarters and the Lions tied the score several times over the final eight minutes before the Pioneers connected on some late free throws to ice the win.
Magan Christopherson had 26 points to lead Okoboji (19-1 overall and 16-1 Siouxland) while Kallyn Stumbo had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Hayden Heimensen had 19 points for Central Luon (15-5 overall and 13-4 Siouxland).