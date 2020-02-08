PREP BASKETBALL: Kingsley-Pierson edges Ridge View in Western Valley Conference tournament

KINGSLEY, Iowa — Jayde Barto had 19 points lead No. 9 (Class 1A) Kingsley-Pierson to a 64-53 win over Ridge View in the final of the Western Valley Conference girls basketball tournament Saturday.

Jayde Barto had a game-high 19 points to lead the Panthers, who trailed 34-30 at the half and 46-43 entering the fourth quarter. K-P outscored the Raptors 21-7 over the final stanza and went on to claim the win and improved to 17-3. Brooklyn Beery also had 14 points and Halle Collins 10 for the Panthers. McKenzie Goodwin had 14 rebound to lead the winners on the boards.

The upset-minded Raptors (10-8) got 17 points apiece from Anya Kistenmacher and Kenzie Wunschel and Emma Vosh had 10.

LATE FRIDAY

OKOBOJI 85, CENTRAL LYON 74: Lucas Lorenzen scored 37 points to lead the Pioneers to a win in a Siouxland Conference girls basketball game played in Milford Friday.

Jamison Helmers also had 20 points for Okoboji, which led 46-40 at the half. Zach Lutmer had a game-high 41 points and Mason Gerleman 15 to pace Central Lyon.