PREP BASKETBALL: Le Mars, Siouxland Christian get wins on Tuesday

BOYS
LE MARS 65, C.B. JEFFERSON 54: Alec Dreckman led the Bulldogs with 14 points in the MRAC win on Tuesday over Jefferson.
Jefferson's leading scorer was Quran Owens with 25 points.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 72, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 58: Cameron Pierson led the Eagles with 22 points to get the win in Western Valley Conference play on Tuesday.
Pierson wasn't the lone Siouxland Christian player in double figures. Dalton Dubois scored 20, Jonah DeRoos had 11 and Christian Heilbuth scored 10.
Kingsley-Pierson's top two scorers were Matthew Christophersen with 26 and Malakie Christopherson (22) and Jackson Howe with 10.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 71, HARRIS LAKE-PARK 39: Jackson Louscher led the Wolverines with 25 points Tuesday.
South O'Brien's Zeke Lundquist and Kaden Hale scored 11 while Tristan Wilson scored 10.
LAWTON-BRONSON 73, WESTWOOD 44: The Eagles hit 11 shots from behind the arc and rolled to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win over the Rebels in Lawton Tuesday.
Gaven DeJager hit six 3-pointers and had 24 points to lead Lawton-Bronson (5-2) while Ben Thelander added 16, Austin Trotter 15 and Connor Smith 11.
Carter Copple had 13 points for the Rebels (0-7).
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 72, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 58: Dalton Debois and Cameron Pierson scored 22 points apiece to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Kingsley Tuesday.
Jonad Deroos also had 11 points to pace Siouxland Christian (5-0). Matthew Christophersen had a game-high 26 points for the Panthers (4-3). Jackson Howe and Malakie Christophersen also had 10 each for K-P, which trailed 31-21 at the half.
SIOUX CENTRAL 60, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 37: Caleb Rock scored 18 points and Brady Madsen grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a win in a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball game played Tuesday.
Mason Laven also had 18 points to lead the Panthers (1-3). Sioux Central is now 3-3.
GIRLS
KINGSLEY-PIERSON 86, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56: The Panthers pulled away in the third quarter to get the win over the Eagles.
Kingsley-Pierson (7-1) led 67-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Jayde Barto led the Panthers with 17 points. Halle Collins and McKenzie Goodwin both scored 11 points, and two Panthers — Emily Kraft and Brooklyn Berry — both had 10.
Barto also had five steals and eight rebounds.
Cassie Jones led the Eagles with 22 points. Riley Doenhoefer scored 16 and Daisy Hiserote scored 14.
MMCRU 58, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 12: The Royals held Trinity Christian to one point in the first half en route to the win.
The halftime score was 34-1.
Ellie Hilbrands led MMCRU with 17 points, and Jaylen Bork had 11. Taylor Harpenau scored nine.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 61, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 17: The Wolverines went on a 25-8 run in the second quarter.
Taryn Hintz led South O'Brien (4-2) with 12 points. Harris-Lake Park's leading scorer was Ava Rasche with eight.
AKRON-WESTFIELD 62, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 24: The Westerners (4-2) led 35-13, but extended their lead by holding the Hawks to six points in the third quarter.
Westerners junior McKenna Henrich scored a game-high 23 points. Chloee Colt had 15 points and Natalie Nielsen had 14.
Sydney Schroeder led Remsen St. Mary's (1-5) with eight points.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 80, HINTON 38: Emma Byker scored 24 points and Janie Schoonhoven 21 to lead the Knights to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in a game played in Hinton Tuesday.
Tyra Schuiteman also scored 10 points for Unity Christian, which led 53-21 at the half. Ashlyn Reintzel had 11 points to lead Hinton (4-2).
WEST MONONA 59, RIDGE VIEW 41: Mallory McCall led West Monona (7-1) with 24 points.
Ridge View senior Kenzee Wunschel led the Raptors with 13 points.
CHEROKEE 86, ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 68: Cherokee went on a 27-12 run in the second quarter to distance itself from E-LC.
Teagan Slaughter scored 30 points for the Bravettes, but she wasn't the only one who scored in double figures.
Alexis Pingel had 19, JeMae Nichols scored 16 and freshman Kenna Mongan had 14.
Midgets sophomore Kaitlyn Tendal led her team with 25 points.
WEST SIOUX 65, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 52: Emma McManaman scored 22 points and Payten Schwiesow 17 to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win over the Jays in a game played in Le Mars Tuesday.
Shayden Blankenship also had a dozen points and Megan Workman 11 for West Sioux, which pulled away in the second half after leading 30-29 at the break.
Rachel Langel scored 18 points and Addison Weber 12 to lead Gehlen Catholic. Both teams are now 5-2.