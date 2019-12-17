PREP BASKETBALL: Le Mars, Siouxland Christian get wins on Tuesday

Carter Copple had 13 points for the Rebels (0-7).

SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 72, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 58: Dalton Debois and Cameron Pierson scored 22 points apiece to lead the Eagles to a Western Valley Conference boys basketball win in a game played in Kingsley Tuesday.

Jonad Deroos also had 11 points to pace Siouxland Christian (5-0). Matthew Christophersen had a game-high 26 points for the Panthers (4-3). Jackson Howe and Malakie Christophersen also had 10 each for K-P, which trailed 31-21 at the half.

SIOUX CENTRAL 60, STORM LAKE ST. MARY'S 37: Caleb Rock scored 18 points and Brady Madsen grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Rebels to a win in a Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball game played Tuesday.

Mason Laven also had 18 points to lead the Panthers (1-3). Sioux Central is now 3-3.

GIRLS

KINGSLEY-PIERSON 86, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 56: The Panthers pulled away in the third quarter to get the win over the Eagles.

Kingsley-Pierson (7-1) led 67-37 entering the fourth quarter.