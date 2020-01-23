PREP BASKETBALL: MMCRU girls stay unbeaten after downing K-P 70-59

SIOUX CITY - Class 3A No. 3 Bishop Heelan got 14 points from Ella Skinner and rolled past Missouri River Conference foe North 64-18 in a girls basketball game played at O'Gorman Fieldhouse Thursday evening.
Amber Aesoph and Katelyn Stanley also scored a dozen points each for Heelan, now 10-3 overall and 8-1 in the MRAC entering a league game at Le Mars Tuesday. The Stars are winless in 10 outings this season and will play at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Tuesday.
The Crusaders held the Stars to seven first-half points.
MMCRU 70, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 59: No. 6 MMCRU got a game-high 25 points from Taylor Harpenau and went on to defeat ninth-ranked Kingsley-Pierson in a matchup of top 15 Class 1A girls basketball teams Thursday evening.
Emily Dreckman also had 16 points and Jaylen Bork 10 for the Royals, who led 30-21 at the half en route to their 14th win in as many games this season.
Kinsgley-Pierson (12-2) got 20 points from Delaney Iseminger, 18 from Jayde Barto and 11 from McKenzie Goodwin.
CHEROKEE 76, ALTA-AURELIA 19: Cherokee got 20 points from Lexi Pingel and 18 from JeMae Nichols in a non-conference girls basketball win Thursday in Cherokk.
Camille Zweifel also scored 11 points and Kenna Mongan 10 for the Braves (11-4).
BOYS
SIOUX CENTRAL 70, HARRIS LAKE-PARK 67: Jacob Hargens turned in a double-double on Thursday night en route to the double-overtime win.
Hargens had 19 points and 10 rebounds.
Caleb Rock also scored 19 for the Rebels. Connor Christian scored 16 and Carter Boettcher had 12 points and seven assists.
Isaac Ihnen had a 31-point game for Wolves. Brody Boyles had 13 points and Bubba Sohn had 11.
“Really proud of how our guys battled back tonight, we knew H-LP typically gets off to quick starts and they really outplayed and out hustled us in the first half. We made some defensive adjustments at halftime and our guys really stepped up and made them take difficult shots the rest of the game," Rebels coach Stephen Tjaden said. "There were multiple times this game where our back was against the wall and we fought back and were able to find a way to win. This is a big character building game for this group as we move forward.”