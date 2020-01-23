PREP BASKETBALL: MMCRU girls stay unbeaten after downing K-P 70-59

“Really proud of how our guys battled back tonight, we knew H-LP typically gets off to quick starts and they really outplayed and out hustled us in the first half. We made some defensive adjustments at halftime and our guys really stepped up and made them take difficult shots the rest of the game," Rebels coach Stephen Tjaden said. "There were multiple times this game where our back was against the wall and we fought back and were able to find a way to win. This is a big character building game for this group as we move forward.”