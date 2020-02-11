PREP BASKETBALL: Newell-Fonda edges Sioux Central in overtime

NEWELL, Iowa — Trey Jungers scored 27 points on Tuesday night as the Newell-Fonda High School boys basketball team beat Sioux Central 93-89 in overtime.

The Mustangs (16-4) edged the Rebels 14-10 in the extra frame.

Newell-Fonda led 48-38 at the half, but Sioux Central (12-8) scored 25 fourth-quarter points.

Each squad had four boys who scored in double figures.

The Rebels' leading scorer was Jacob Hargens with 27 points. Carter Boettcher scored 21, Connor Christian 20 and Caleb Rock 10. The Rebels took 69 shots in the loss.

"This was a great environment for our guys to be a part of, we just needed to convert a couple things to come out on top," Rebels coach Stephen Tjaden said.

Treyton Mahler scored 21 points for N-F. Collin Temple put up 13 points and Aden Mahler 12.

DAKOTA VALLEY 51, VERMILLION 48: The Panthers got 15 points and 13 rebounds from Paul Bruns and clipped the Tanagers in a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball game played in North Sioux City Tuesday.