PREP BASKETBALL: Newell-Fonda edges Sioux Central in overtime

NEWELL, Iowa — Trey Jungers scored 27 points on Tuesday night as the Newell-Fonda High School boys basketball team beat Sioux Central 93-89 in overtime.
The Mustangs (16-4) edged the Rebels 14-10 in the extra frame.
Newell-Fonda led 48-38 at the half, but Sioux Central (12-8) scored 25 fourth-quarter points.
Each squad had four boys who scored in double figures.
The Rebels' leading scorer was Jacob Hargens with 27 points. Carter Boettcher scored 21, Connor Christian 20 and Caleb Rock 10. The Rebels took 69 shots in the loss.
"This was a great environment for our guys to be a part of, we just needed to convert a couple things to come out on top," Rebels coach Stephen Tjaden said.
Treyton Mahler scored 21 points for N-F. Collin Temple put up 13 points and Aden Mahler 12.
DAKOTA VALLEY 51, VERMILLION 48: The Panthers got 15 points and 13 rebounds from Paul Bruns and clipped the Tanagers in a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball game played in North Sioux City Tuesday.
Isaac Bruns also had 13 points and Alex Zephier 11 for Dakota Valley, which led 28-26 at the half. The Panthers host Dell Rapids Friday. Vermillion drops to 10-5.
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 113, WHITING 37: The Eagles led 41-7 at the end of the first quarter, and they had six scorers in double figures.
Jonah Deroos led the Eagles with 18 points. Christian Heilburth scored 16 points and also had eight rebounds.
Drew Parker also had 15 points, Dalton Dubois scored 14 points, Eric Brannon had 12, Jayden Peterson 11 and Caden Budde scored 10 points.
Tanner Blatchford led Whiting with 12 points.
WEST HARRISON 60, RIVER VALLEY 58: The Hawkeyes slipped past the Wolverines in a non-conference boys basketball game played in Correctionville Tuesday.
Garrett Trapp had 29 points to lead River Valley and went over 1,000 points in his prep career duing the game. Tyler Towne also had 18 points for the Wolverines (13-7). West Harrison (10-11) led 36-29 at the half.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 89, MMCRU 32: Jackson Louscher scored 19 points to lead the Wolverines to a War Eagle Conference boys basketball win in Marcus Tuesday.
Alex Prethus also had 14 points, Zeke Lundquist 12 and Cade Hale 11 for South O'Brien (17-3). KAm Steffen had nine points for the Royals (3-17).
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 63, SPIRIT LAKE 42: Ty Van Essner scord 19 points to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win in Hull Tuesday.
Wyatt Gulker also had 11 points for Western Christian (16-4). Creighton Moricsh had 18 points to lead the Indians.
OKOBOJI 82, WEST LYON 67: The Pioneers closed out the third quarter on an 11-2 run, thanks to a 3-pointer from Jamison Helmers.
The Pioneers were led by Lucas Lorenzen's 27 points. Jamison Helmers scored 20 points on the night while Jaden Heller contributed 11 points.
West Lyon was led by Jayln Gramstad's 25 points. Jaxson Meyer had 14 points, Javon Meyer contributed 10 on the night.
Girls
LE MARS 60, EAST 54: Nyamer Diew scored a team-high 15 points for the Black Raiders in the loss.
Diew was one of three East scorers who made multiple 3-pointers. Diew, Katlynn Tucker and Taylor Drent each made two 3s.
Drent also scored 10 points.
Kylie Dreckman hit five 3s to lead the Bulldogs with 18 points. Shaniah Temple followed with 17 points and senior Jaelynn Dreckman scored 12 points thanks to nine made free throws.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 67, KINGSLEY-PIERSON 48: Riley Donnelly scored 23 points to lead the Huskies to a non-conference girls basketball win over the Panthers in Elk Point, S.D. Tuesday.
LIly Kempf also had 13 points for EP-J, which trailed 13-9 after the first quarter but went on a 21-9 run in the second stanza to lad 30-24 at the half. Jayde Barto had 12 points for K-P (17-4).
OKOBOJI 67, WEST LYON 39: Kallyn Stumbo recorded her third double-double in two weeks, as the Indiana State recruit had 18 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Magan Christopherson, however, led the Pioneers with 24 points. Montana Wilson also had 11 points.
West Lyon's Brooklyn Meyer and Hayley Knoblock both scored 11 points each.