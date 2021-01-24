PREP BASKETBALL: No. 1 Dakota Valley beats No. 3 Sioux Valley at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Class A top-ranked Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team scored 46 second-half points on Saturday night to beat No. 3 Sioux Valley 86-73.

The Panthers snapped Sioux Valley's 23-game win streak.

Isaac Bruns hit 12 shots en route to a 33-point game. Bruns hit five 3-pointers.

Bruns' brother, Paul Bruns, had 26-point, 14-rebound double-double. Paul Bruns hit seven shots and he made eight of nine free throws.

Chayce Montagne had 13 points and six assists.

The Panthers shot 30-for-49 on Saturday, good for 61 percent.

Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley with 27 points.

The Panthers host second-ranked Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday night.

ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 74, OKOBOJI 55: The Pioneers held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but E-LC pulled away in the second half.