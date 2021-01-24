PREP BASKETBALL: No. 1 Dakota Valley beats No. 3 Sioux Valley at Corn Palace

MITCHELL, S.D. — The Class A top-ranked Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team scored 46 second-half points on Saturday night to beat No. 3 Sioux Valley 86-73.
The Panthers snapped Sioux Valley's 23-game win streak.
Isaac Bruns hit 12 shots en route to a 33-point game. Bruns hit five 3-pointers.
Bruns' brother, Paul Bruns, had 26-point, 14-rebound double-double. Paul Bruns hit seven shots and he made eight of nine free throws.
Chayce Montagne had 13 points and six assists.
The Panthers shot 30-for-49 on Saturday, good for 61 percent.
Oliver Vincent led Sioux Valley with 27 points.
The Panthers host second-ranked Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday night.
ESTHERVILLE-LINCOLN CENTRAL 74, OKOBOJI 55: The Pioneers held a four-point lead at the end of the first quarter, but E-LC pulled away in the second half.
Estherville came out of the half to close the game well extending their lead 56-44 at the end of the third and finished the game with a 74-55 win. The Pioneers were led by Jaden Heller's 13 points and Will Hoffman's 12 points. ELC was led by Adrian Vaughn's 24 points. Will Larson and Owen Larson added 17 and 13, respectively.
HINTON 42, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 39: Hinton outscored the Eagles 13-3 in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
Beau DeRocher led the Blackhawks with 13 points.
RIDGE VIEW 65, WESTWOOD 33: Raptors senior Bo Clausen led the Raptors with 24 points in Saturday's win. He hit five 3s.
Cade Harriman scored 20 points.