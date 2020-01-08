Prep basketball: No. 8 3A Okoboji edges West Lyon on Tuesday

INWOOD, Iowa — The Okoboji High School girls basketball team beat a challenging West Lyon squad 45-37 on Tuesday night at West Lyon High School.

The eighth-ranked team in Class 3A pulled away in the final two minutes, as Magan Christopherson put the Pioneers back on top with a three-pointer.

Okoboji kept its lead at the free throw line behind Kallyn Stumbo, Christopherson and Carissa Doran.

Christopherson led Okoboji with 16 points to go along with six rebounds; Kallyn Stumbo had 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

The win put the Pioneers with an 11-0 record, one of only two teams statewide to have that mark. West Hancock is the other.

Brooklyn Meyer led West Lyon with 18 points while Kennedy Kramer added 13 points.

BOYS

BISHOP HEELAN 64, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 52: The Crusaders had four seniors who scored in double figures en route to the win at O'Gorman Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

Senior Kevin Candia led the Crusaders with 22 points. Jared Sitzmann had 13 points and three rebounds.

