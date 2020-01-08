Prep basketball: No. 8 3A Okoboji edges West Lyon on Tuesday

INWOOD, Iowa — The Okoboji High School girls basketball team beat a challenging West Lyon squad 45-37 on Tuesday night at West Lyon High School.
The eighth-ranked team in Class 3A pulled away in the final two minutes, as Magan Christopherson put the Pioneers back on top with a three-pointer.
Okoboji kept its lead at the free throw line behind Kallyn Stumbo, Christopherson and Carissa Doran.
Christopherson led Okoboji with 16 points to go along with six rebounds; Kallyn Stumbo had 13 points to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists.
The win put the Pioneers with an 11-0 record, one of only two teams statewide to have that mark. West Hancock is the other.
Brooklyn Meyer led West Lyon with 18 points while Kennedy Kramer added 13 points.
BOYS
BISHOP HEELAN 64, SOUTH SIOUX CITY 52: The Crusaders had four seniors who scored in double figures en route to the win at O'Gorman Fieldhouse on Tuesday.
Senior Kevin Candia led the Crusaders with 22 points. Jared Sitzmann had 13 points and three rebounds.
Cole Hogue recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds while fellow senior Koby Bork also had 10 points.
WEST LYON 71, OKOBOJI 69: Lucas Lorenzen led the Pioneers with 20 points. Jaden Heller and Jamison Helmers each had 15 and 14.
West Lyon was led by Logan Meyer’s 18. Jalyn Gramstad also contributed 15.
"The game was really competitive and came down to the difference of a few plays," Pioneers coach Ryan Stumbo said. "This will be a good test of character for us. It is easy when things go the way you want them to and a lot harder when they don’t."
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58, KUEMPER CATHOLIC 34: The Monarchs (6-3, 3-2 H10) scored 39 first-half points en route to the win.
Charlie Wiebers led the Monarchs with 21 points, as the D-S senior hit 9 of 16 shots, including seven 3-pointers.
Goanar Biliew had 15 points and eight rebounds.
SIOUX CENTRAL 46, RIDGE VIEW 38: The Rebels had three players in double-figures in Tuesday's win at Holstein over the Raptors (2-7).
Jacob Hargens led Sioux Central (4-4) with 13 points and seven rebounds. Connor Christian had 12 points and Caleb Rock scored 11.
Ridge View's leading scorer was Bo Clausen with 16 points.