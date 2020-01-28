PREP BASKETBALL: No. 9 Okoboji defeats MOC-Floyd Valley
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP BASKETBALL: No. 9 Okoboji defeats MOC-Floyd Valley

OKOBOJI 53, MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 35: Kallyn Stumbo connected for 24 points to lead the No. 9 Pioneers (Class 3A) past the Dutch in a Siouxland Conference boys basketball game played in Milford Tuesday.

Magan Christopheson also had 12 points for Okoboji (15-1 overall and 12-1 in the Siouxland Conference). Jazlin DeHaan had 17 points for MOC-Floyd Valley (7-8 overall and 6-8 in the conference).

BOYS

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 76, OKOBOJI 56: Alex Van Kalsbeek had a game-high 33 points to lead the Dutch to a Siouxland Conference boys basketball win in MIlford Tuesday.

Kyle Christy also had 19 points for MOC-Floyd Valley (13-2). Lucas Lorenzen had 27 points and Jamison Helmers 18 to lead the Pioneers (8-7).

HARLAN 54, DENISON-SCHLESWIG 48: Monarchs senior Charlie Wiebers hit three 3s in the second half, but it wasn't enough to upend the Cyclones. 

Wiebers scored a team-high 19 points while Goanar Biliew scored 12 points. 

The Cyclones outscored the Monarchs 12-6 in the third quarter after the game was tied 27-27 at halftime.  

Damien Magnuson hit a pair of 3s in the first half en route to a 10-point game. 

Conner Bruck led Harlan with 18 points. He hit six shots and all three of his free throws. 

Michael Erlemeier scored 10 points for the Cyclones. 

Breaking News