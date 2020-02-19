PREP BASKETBALL: Okoboji beats Central Lyon in district play

LATE TUESDAY
BOYS
OKOBOJI 79, CENTRAL LYON 77: Central Lyon made a big push in the final three minutes of the game, but Okoboji was able to hang on for the 79-77 win Tuesday in Class 2A-District 4 in Inwood.
The Pioneers came out of half strong building a 12 point lead late in the third, but the Lions chipped the deficit to 60-54 going into the fourth quarter.
Okoboji was led by Kyle Martin's 24 points. Lucas Lorenzen brought another 21 on the night, and Jamison Helmers provided another 17, including two crucial FTs late to take the lead.
Central Lyon was led by Zach Lutmer's 38 points.
With the win, the Pioneers face Western Christian on Thursday in Hull in a 2A-4 semifinal.
SIOUX CENTRAL 69, NORTH UNION 51: The Rebels jumped out to a 20-5 lead in the first quarter in a Class 2A-District 3 quarterfinal game.
Sioux Central was 29-for-53 from the floor and made nine of 22 3-pointers.
Jacob Hargens recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds. Connor Christian scored 17 points and Carter Boettcher had 15.
Sioux Central advanced to face Emmetsburg in Hull on Thursday.
LENNOX 53, BERESFORD 33: Nate Kropuenske led the Watchdogs with nine points.
Lennox held Beresford to 12 first-half points.