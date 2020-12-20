PREP BASKETBALL: Okoboji, Westwood boys earn much-needed wins

OKOBOJI, Iowa — One night after suffering a tough loss, the Okoboji High School boys basketball team defeated GTRA 71-61 late Saturday night.

The Pioneers held a 10-point lead at halftime.

The Pioneers saw a very balanced offensive attack with Jaden Heller scoring 18 points, Will Hoffman 17 points, Justin Vaughn 10 points, and Austin Harms adding another 10. GTRA was led by Max Hough and Drew Schnell who scored 17 apiece.

WESTWOOD 91, WHITING 13: The Rebels jumped out to a 33-9 lead after the first quarter, and then they held the Warriors to just four points in the final 24 minutes.

Westwood senior Andrew Johnson scored a game-high 20 points then senior Blaine Dietschy had 18 points and eight rebounds.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 53, HINTON 43: The game was tight until the fourth quarter when MOC-Floyd Valley held Hinton to six points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 53-43 victory on Saturday.

MOC-Floyd Valley is no 5-4 on the season and Hinton falls to 3-3.

Kiernan Groendyke led the Dutch with 18 points, Jazlin De Haan had 17 points and Carlin Smith scored nine.