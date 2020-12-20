PREP BASKETBALL: Okoboji, Westwood boys earn much-needed wins

OKOBOJI, Iowa — One night after suffering a tough loss, the Okoboji High School boys basketball team defeated GTRA 71-61 late Saturday night.
The Pioneers held a 10-point lead at halftime.
The Pioneers saw a very balanced offensive attack with Jaden Heller scoring 18 points, Will Hoffman 17 points, Justin Vaughn 10 points, and Austin Harms adding another 10. GTRA was led by Max Hough and Drew Schnell who scored 17 apiece.
WESTWOOD 91, WHITING 13: The Rebels jumped out to a 33-9 lead after the first quarter, and then they held the Warriors to just four points in the final 24 minutes.
Westwood senior Andrew Johnson scored a game-high 20 points then senior Blaine Dietschy had 18 points and eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
MOC-FLOYD VALLEY 53, HINTON 43: The game was tight until the fourth quarter when MOC-Floyd Valley held Hinton to six points in the fourth quarter to pull away for a 53-43 victory on Saturday.
MOC-Floyd Valley is no 5-4 on the season and Hinton falls to 3-3.
Kiernan Groendyke led the Dutch with 18 points, Jazlin De Haan had 17 points and Carlin Smith scored nine.
For Hinton, Ashlyn Kovarna had a double-double with 14 points and 16 rebounds. Bella Bader added 10 points.
OKOBOJI 62, GTRA 44: Okoboji responded with a 12-3 run to end the quarter behind two three-pointers by Lynnae Abrahamson to take a 12-6 lead into the second quarter. GTRA trimmed the lead to 21-18 before the Pioneers ended the half on a 6-2 run to take a 27-20 lead into halftime.
GTRA got within five on a three-pointer by Mackenzie Hoffman at 32-27 but Okoboji responded with a 10-3 run to push the margin to 42-30 entering the fourth quarter.
Montana Wilson led the Pioneers with 20 points and 8 rebounds; Olivia Lorenzen added 19 points to go with five steals and Shayla Baschke returned from her injury to add 10 points and three assist. Hoffman led GTRA with 20 points.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!