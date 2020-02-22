PREP BASKETBALL: Ponca beats Creighton on Friday night
View Comments
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP BASKETBALL: Ponca beats Creighton on Friday night

{{featured_button_text}}

PONCA 80, CREIGHTON 60: Cayden Phillips scored 29 points to lead the Indians to a boys basketball win over the Bulldogs in Creighton, Neb. Friday.

Carter Kingsbury also had 23 points and Brandon Kneifl 11 for Ponca (21-3).

TEA AREA 72, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 56: Cael Lundin scored 25 points to lead Tea Area to a Dakota XII Conference boys basketball win over the Huskies in Elk Point, S.D. Friday.

Adam Grashoff had a double-double for EP-J with 10 points and 12 points. Riley Schmitz scored 14 points and Bryce Moore 13 for the Huskies.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News