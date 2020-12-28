PREP BASKETBALL: Ponca boys win in OT over Wisner-Pilger

PARKSTON, S.D. — The Dakota Valley High School boys basketball team on Monday defeated Corsica-Stickney by a final of 100-36.

Paul Bruns led the top-ranked Panthers with 36 points.

There were three other Panthers players who scored in double figures. Isaac Bruns scored 21, Chayce Montagne 12 and Randy Rosenquist scored 11.

Dakota Valley shot 52 percent from the floor, and it made 12 3-pointers in the win.

The Panthers led 59-28 at halftime.

WAVERLY 73, SOUTH SIOUX 21: The South Sioux City High School boys basketball lost in the first round of the Waverly holiday tournament to the host school on Monday, 73-21.

The Vikings led 47-11 at the half, and at halftime, the Cardinals' leading scorer was Kaine Young with four points.

Manny Paul led South Sioux City with seven points.

Waverly had three players who scored in double figures: Drew Miller led with 17, Andrew Heffelfinger scored 14 and Cole Murray had 12.

With the loss, the Cardinals are in the consolation tournament, and they'll play at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.