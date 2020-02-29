PREP BASKETBALL: Remsen St. Mary's returns to state

MAPLETON, Iowa - Remsen St. Mary's earned their fourth consecutive Class A boys state basketball tournament berth after fending off the Council Bluff's St. Albert 52-35 in a substate final in Mapleton Saturday.
The Hawks got off to a fast start, scoring the first 10 points of the game and led 18-10 after one quarter and went to the halftime break with a 26-15 lead.
The Hawks (21-3) led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter but St. Albert pulled to within 40-35 on a Ryan Hughes 3-point shot with 3:11 to go. St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt hit a pair of free throws to start a 12-0 run for the Hawks and St. Albert would not score again.
Waldschmitt had 16 points and Brayden Ricke 15 to lead St. Mary's (22-3). Hughes had 12 points and Sam Narmi 11 for St. Albert, which ends its season with a 10-15 record.
ALGONA GARRIGAN 68, SOUTH O'BRIEN 48: The Bears pulled away after the intermission to deny the Wolverines a Class A state tournament berth in a boys basketball substate final played in Spencer Saturday.
Garrigan led 27-26 at the half but started to inch away after outscoring the Wolverines 16-9 in the third quarter.
Cade Winkel had 11 points while John Joyce and Angelo Winkel had 10 each for the Bears, who move on with a 22-2 record.
Jackson Louscher had a game-high 20 points to lead South O'Brien, which had an 11-game winning string ended. The Wolverines close their season with a 21-4 mark.
PONCA 68, AMHERST 49: The Indians qualified for the 18th state tournament berth and won a fourth straight district title winning the C2-5 boys basketball final in Albion, Neb. Saturday afternoon.
Brandon Kneifl had 23 points to lead Ponca (23-4). Carter Kingsbury also had 12 points, Bryar Bennett 11 and Cayden Phillips 10 for the Indians, who trailed 14-10 at the first quarter break but rallied to lead 29-26 at the half. A 22-8 surge in the fourth quarter secured the win.
Amherst (17-7) were led by Joshua Eloe with 15 points and Tanner Thompson with 13.