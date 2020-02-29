PREP BASKETBALL: Remsen St. Mary's returns to state

MAPLETON, Iowa - Remsen St. Mary's earned their fourth consecutive Class A boys state basketball tournament berth after fending off the Council Bluff's St. Albert 52-35 in a substate final in Mapleton Saturday.

The Hawks got off to a fast start, scoring the first 10 points of the game and led 18-10 after one quarter and went to the halftime break with a 26-15 lead.

The Hawks (21-3) led by as many as 16 points in the third quarter but St. Albert pulled to within 40-35 on a Ryan Hughes 3-point shot with 3:11 to go. St. Mary's Skyler Waldschmitt hit a pair of free throws to start a 12-0 run for the Hawks and St. Albert would not score again.

Waldschmitt had 16 points and Brayden Ricke 15 to lead St. Mary's (22-3). Hughes had 12 points and Sam Narmi 11 for St. Albert, which ends its season with a 10-15 record.

ALGONA GARRIGAN 68, SOUTH O'BRIEN 48: The Bears pulled away after the intermission to deny the Wolverines a Class A state tournament berth in a boys basketball substate final played in Spencer Saturday.

Garrigan led 27-26 at the half but started to inch away after outscoring the Wolverines 16-9 in the third quarter.