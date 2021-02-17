PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Ames girls eliminate Sioux City West in Class 5A playoffs

AMES, Iowa — The West High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Wednesday, as the Wolverines lost to Ames 65-52 in a Class 5A regional opener.

The Wolverines trailed 30-22 at halftime.

Lily Juhnke led the Wolverines 15 points. Libby Buhman scored 12 points.

Caroline Waite led Ames with 42 points, which was a new single-game school record.

UNITY CHRISTIAN 94, HUMBOLDT 63: The Knights broke a school record for single-game high in points in the Class 3A regional semifinal on Wednesday.

The Knights scored 50 points during the firest half.

Overall, Unity Christian shot 40-for-68 from the floor. The Knights also outrebounded Humboldt, 44-22.

Gracie Schoonhoven had a triple-double. She scored 26 points, had 12 rebounds and 12 assists. Schoonhoven's 12 assists are also a single-game record in Unity's history.

Janie Schoonhoven scored 24 points, as she made 10 shots and four free throws. She also had 12 rebounds.

Jenna Bouma had 13 points and eight rebounds.