PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Arkon-Westfield girls win third straight

AKRON-WESTFIELD 59, H-M-S 31: Akron-Westfield had a seven-point lead at halftime and then switched up defenses against Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn. The Westerners held H-M-S to four points in the third to blow open the game with a 24-points lead as Akron-Westfield went on toa in 59-31 on Friday.
Akron-Westfield improves to 14-5 on the season and has won three straight games. H-M-S falls to 5-15 and has lost six straight games.
Chloee Colt scored a game-high 18 points for the Westerners and Jaden Harris added 11 points.
For H-M-S, Cassidy Hagerman scored 11 points.
WEST SIOUX 64, TRINITY CHRISTIAN 27: Megan Waterman scored 20 points to lead the Falcons to a War Eagle Conference girls basketball win in Hawarden Friday.
Payton Schweisow also had 13 points and Emma McManaman 11 for West Sioux (12-8). Alyssa Maassen had eight points to lead the Eagles (3-18).
NEWELL-FONDA 89, ALTA-AURELIA 22: The No. 1 Class 1A Mustangs won for the 20th straight time and stayed unbeaten with a Twin Lakes Conference girls basketball win over the Warriors in ALta Friday.
Maggie Walker had 16 points and Bailey Sievers 15 to lead Newell-Fonda, which led 29-3 after one quarter. Ella Larsen also had 14 points, Megan Morenz 12 and Macy Sievers 10 for the Mustangs, who finish their regualr season hosting Sioux Central Tuesday.
UNITY CHRISTIAN 82, HARRIS-LAKE PARK 30: Unity Christian shot 55 percnet (34-of-61) from the field in an 82-30 win over Harris-Lake Park on Friday.
Unity Christian improved to 14-6 overall and has won seven of its last eight games. Harris-Lake Park falls to 0-19.
Unity Christian also forced 31 turnovers and outrebounded Harris-Lake Park 34-20.
Janie Schoonhoven led Unity with 24 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals and Gracie Schoonhoven had 15 points, six assists and four assists. Tyra Schuiteman had a double-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three steals and Hannah Hofland had four assists. Emily Alons had three steals.
For Harris-Lake Park, Ava Rasche had 12 points, five rebounds and three steals.
BERESFORD 56, ALCESTER-HUDSON 26: Jessica Nilson scored 14 points and Jordyn Fischer 10 to lead the Watchdogs to a girls basketball win in Beresford, S.D. Friday.
Beresford moves to 8-7 with the win. THe Cubs (4-12) were paced by Abby Walth who scored eight points.
Boys
NEWELL-FONDA 72, ALTA-AURELIA 54: The Mustangs got 18 points from Treyton Mahler and 17 from Trey Jungers in their Twin Lakes Conference boys basketball win over the Warriors in Alta Friday.
The win improves Newell-Fonda to 15-4 overall and 9-2 in the TLC. Anthony Krier had 21 points to lead the Warriors (8-11 overall and 4-7 TLC). Gabe Walters also had 11 points for Alta-Aurelia.
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 42, STORM LAKE 32: The Wolfpack trailed 29-28 after three quarter but rallied over the final frane to claim a win in a Lakes Conference boys basketball game played in Storm Lake Friday.
Western Christian went on a 14-3 surge over the final period and went on to improve their record to 15-3 overall and 9-0 in the Lakes. Dawson Feenstra had 13 points to lead the Wolfpack in scoring. Make Make Eddie had nine points for the Tornadoes (7-9 overall and 5-5 Lakes).
MVAOCOU 71, WOODBURY CENTRAL 61: MVAOCOU was held to eight points in the first quarter but bounced back with 21 points in the second quarter to take the lead. Woodbury Central bounced back and had a tw-point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter but MVAOCOU scored nine points in a two-minute span to retake the lead. MVAOCOU continued adding to its lead in a 71-61 win on Friday.
MVAOCOU improved to 5-13 overall and snapped a four-game losing streak. Woodbury Central falls to 3-17 and has lost three straight.
Drew Gothier hit four 3-pointers and finsihed with 20 points for MVAOCOU and Dylan Blake scored 16 points. Chase Pester added 15 points.
Kaleb Bleil led Woodbury Central as he hit three 3-pointers for 15 points. Matt Carney scored 14 points as he hit four 3-pointers. Dallas Klunder scored 11 points and Cane Schmitt scored 10 points.
IKM-MANNING 47, LO-MA 40: Parker Behrens scord 13 points to lead the Wolves to a Western Iowa Conference win over the Panthers in Manning Friday.
Kyler Rasmussen also had 11 points for IKM-Manning (9-9). Tre Melby led Lo-Ma with 14 points.
THURSDAY
Girls
ROCK VALLEY 75, UNITY CHRISTIAN 66: Unity Christian scored 20 points in the first qurater but couldn't duplicate that success for the rest of the game as Rock Valley scored 22 points in the second quarter to take the lead. The Rockets went on to beat Unity 75-66.
Rock Valley improves to 7-12 on the season. Unity falls to 13-6 and the loss snaps a six-game winning streak.
Lexie VanKekerix had a double-double for Rock Valley with a game-high 31 points, 10 rebounds and five rebounds. She was 11-of-12 from the free throw line. Abby Heemstra just missed a double-double with 19 points, nine rebounds and three assists. Kielee Koedam hit four 3-pointers and finishedw ith 16 points and five rebounds. Madi Strubbe had five assists and Kaylee Vande Hoef had four assists.
For Unity, Janie Schoonhoven had a double-double with 25 points and 11 rebounds and Tyra Schuiteman added 13 points. Gracie Schoonhoven had 12 points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists and Jenna Bouma had six points and six rebounds.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 46, ATLANTIC 40: Hannah Neemann and Haley Rasmussen scored 16 points apiece to lead the Monarchs to a Hawkeye 10 Conference girls basketball win in Atlantic Friday.
Ellie Magnusson and Paige Anderson also had 11 points each for Denison-Schleswig (11-8). McKenzie Waters had 12 for Atlantic (8-11).
Boys
PONCA 56, HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE 44: Ponca held Hartington-Newcastle to six points in the first quarter and the Indians continued to build on the early lead for a 56-44 victory.
Ponca held Hartington-Newcastle to 39.5 percent shooting (17-of-43) for the game.
Bryar Bennett led Ponca with 15 points and Carter Kingsbury, who is the program's all-time leader scorer with more than 1,500 career points scored, had 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists.