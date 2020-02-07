PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Arkon-Westfield girls win third straight

The win improves Newell-Fonda to 15-4 overall and 9-2 in the TLC. Anthony Krier had 21 points to lead the Warriors (8-11 overall and 4-7 TLC). Gabe Walters also had 11 points for Alta-Aurelia.

WESTERN CHRISTIAN 42, STORM LAKE 32: The Wolfpack trailed 29-28 after three quarter but rallied over the final frane to claim a win in a Lakes Conference boys basketball game played in Storm Lake Friday.

Western Christian went on a 14-3 surge over the final period and went on to improve their record to 15-3 overall and 9-0 in the Lakes. Dawson Feenstra had 13 points to lead the Wolfpack in scoring. Make Make Eddie had nine points for the Tornadoes (7-9 overall and 5-5 Lakes).

MVAOCOU 71, WOODBURY CENTRAL 61: MVAOCOU was held to eight points in the first quarter but bounced back with 21 points in the second quarter to take the lead. Woodbury Central bounced back and had a tw-point lead with five minutes left in the third quarter but MVAOCOU scored nine points in a two-minute span to retake the lead. MVAOCOU continued adding to its lead in a 71-61 win on Friday.

MVAOCOU improved to 5-13 overall and snapped a four-game losing streak. Woodbury Central falls to 3-17 and has lost three straight.