PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bella Bader's big game leads Hinton to a win

CROFTON 44, PONCA 33: Crofton had an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter when Ponca cut the lead to five points. But Crofton made its free throws down the stretch and was able to stretch out the lead again, claiming a 44-33 lead on Tuesday.

Crofton improves to 12-2 with the win and was led by Kaley Einrem's 10 points.

Ponca falls to 9-2 on the season. Kaci Day led the Indians with 15 points.

CHEROKEE 70, MANSON NW WEBSTER 30: No. 15 Cherokee dominated Manson-Northwest Webster on Tuesday, jumping out to an almost 30-point lead at halftime and cruising to a 70-30 victory.

Cherokee improved to 8-3 on the season.

JeMae Nichols led Cherokee with 27 points and Lexi Pingel added 13.

NEWELL-FONDA 80, SPENCER 44: Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 29-7 lead on Spencer on Tuesday and the No. 2 Mustangs cruised to an 80-44 victory on Tuesday.

Newell-Fonda improves to 9-0 on the season. Spencer falls to 2-6.

Macy Sievers led Newell-Fonda with 14 points and Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker each had 13 points.

For Spencer, Jada Piercy had eight points.