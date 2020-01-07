PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bella Bader's big game leads Hinton to a win

GIRLS
HINTON 66, GEHLEN CATHOLIC 55: Hinton and Gehlen Catholic were tied after the end of the first quarter when the Blackhawks were able to grab a four-point lead going into halftime. Hinton was starting to pull away when Addison Weber hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to get Gehlen Catholic within four point again.
But Hinton continued to pull away in the fourth quarter and went on to beat Gehlen Catholic 66-55 on Tuesday.
Hinton improved to 7-4 on the season. Gehlen Catholic fell to 6-4.
Bella Bader had a career night as she scored a career-high 32 points. She was 16-of-20 from the free throw line. Anna Coffee added 16 points and Natalee Junck chipped in eight points.
For Gehlen Catholic, Lauren Heying had 11 points and Rachel Langel scored nine points.
MMCRU 46, SOUTH O'BRIEN 29: No. 6 MMCRU held South O'Brien in check offensively as the Royals claimed a 46-29 win over the Wolveriners on Tuesday.
MMCRU improved to 8-0 with the win. South O'Brien fell to 6-4 on the season.
Taylor Harpernau and Emily Dreckman each had nine points for MMCRU.
Taryn Hintz scored a game-high 17 points for South O'Brien.
CROFTON 44, PONCA 33: Crofton had an 11-point lead going into the fourth quarter when Ponca cut the lead to five points. But Crofton made its free throws down the stretch and was able to stretch out the lead again, claiming a 44-33 lead on Tuesday.
Crofton improves to 12-2 with the win and was led by Kaley Einrem's 10 points.
Ponca falls to 9-2 on the season. Kaci Day led the Indians with 15 points.
CHEROKEE 70, MANSON NW WEBSTER 30: No. 15 Cherokee dominated Manson-Northwest Webster on Tuesday, jumping out to an almost 30-point lead at halftime and cruising to a 70-30 victory.
Cherokee improved to 8-3 on the season.
JeMae Nichols led Cherokee with 27 points and Lexi Pingel added 13.
NEWELL-FONDA 80, SPENCER 44: Newell-Fonda jumped out to a 29-7 lead on Spencer on Tuesday and the No. 2 Mustangs cruised to an 80-44 victory on Tuesday.
Newell-Fonda improves to 9-0 on the season. Spencer falls to 2-6.
Macy Sievers led Newell-Fonda with 14 points and Ella Larsen and Maggie Walker each had 13 points.
For Spencer, Jada Piercy had eight points.
SPIRIT LAKE 60, POCAHONTAS AREA 39: Spirit Lake grabbed a 10-point lead going into the second quarter and then pulled away some more in the third quarter, holding Pocahontas Area to three points. The Indians went on to win 60-39 on Tuesday.
Spirit Lake improves to 5-4 with the win. Spirit Lake snapped Pocahontas Area's three-game winning streak as PA fell to 5-3 on the season.
Brooke Smith led four Spirit Lake players in double-figures with 18 points. Jordyn Hamm added 13 points, Emma Loveall had 11 and Sophia Butler scored 10 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58, CARROLL KUEMPER 26: Denison-Schleswig's 21-point first quarter helped the Monarchs claim a big 58-26 win over Carroll Kuemper Catholic on Tuesday, 58-26.
Denison-Schleswig improves to 7-4 on the season. Kuemper Catholic fell to 1-8 on the season and it is their sixth straight loss.
Patyon Goslar led the Monarchs with 21 poitns and Pagie Anderson had 11.
WESTWOOD 46, AKRON-WESTFIELD 44: Jaeden Ferris hit two free throws with six seconds left to give Westwood a two-point lead which the Rebels held onto for a 46-44 win over Akron-Westfield on Tuesday.
It was a back-and-forth game with several lead changes and no lead was bigger than five points.
Ferris scored a game-high 24 points for Westwood and Josie McCluskey added nine points as the Rebels won their fifth straight game to improve to 7-4 on the season.
The loss snaps a three-game winning streak for Akron-Westfield, which falls to 6-3 on the season. Chloee Colt had 18 points for the Westerners and Natalie Nielsen had 15 points.
WEST SIOUX 55, RSM 26: West Sioux started the new year with a dominating 55-26 win over Remsen St. Mary's on Tuesday.
West Sioux improves to 6-3 on the season. Remsen St. Mary's falls to 1-8.
Payton Schweisow led West Sioux with 13 points and Shayden Blankenship added 11 points. Emma McManaman and Megan Waterman each had 10 points for the Falcons.
Tori Galles had 10 points for RSM.
BOYS
SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN 67, WOODBURY CENTRAL 54: Woodbury Central trailed Siouxland Christian by three points at halftime and stuck with the Eagles going into the third quarter. But Siouxland Christian pulled away in the final quarter, staying undefeated with a 67-54 win over the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Siouxland Christian improved to 9-0 on the season.
Jonah DeRoos led the Eagles with 23 points and Dalton Dubois added 17 points. Christian Heilbuth and Cameron Pierson each scored 12 points.
Mitchell Countryman led Woodbury Central with 19 points and Cane Schmitt had 11 points.
LE MARS 72, UNITY 48: Le Mars won its fourth-straight game as the Bulldogs downed Unity Christian 72-48 on Tuesday.
Le Mars improves to 5-3 on the season. Unity falls to 5-2 on the season.
Spencer Mackey led Le Mars with a game-high 25 points and Aisea Toki added 14 points.
For Unity, Logan Franken scored 11 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 93, MMCRU 18: South O'Brien used a 31-0 second quarter to build a big lead against MMCRU as the Wolverines cruised to a 93-18 win on Tuesday.
It was the fifth straight win for South O'Briern, which improves to 7-2 on the season. MMCRU, which didn't shoot a field goal in the game, falls to 1-7.
Jackson Louscher led the Wolverines with 17 points and Zeke Lundquist had 14 points. Josh Johannsen added 12 points and Tristan Wilson and Caden Hale each scored 11 points. Alex Presthus scored 10 points.
Cade Pepper had six points for MMCRU.
PONCA 70, CROFTON 58: Ponca trailed by three points after the first quarter but scored 30 points in the second quarter to gain control of the game and went on to beat Crofton 70-58 on Tuesday.
Carter Kingsbury was 13-of-18 in the game and he finished with 36 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals for Ponca. Cayden Phillips had 13 points, seven rebounds and Brandon Kneifl had 11 points.
VIBORG-HURLEY 61, ELK POINT-JEFFERSON 39: Viborg-Hurley held Elk Point-Jefferson to seven points in the second quarter as the Huskies dropped a 61-39 contest on Tuesday.
EPJ was led by Adam Grashoff, who had a double-double in ther loss with 10 points, 16 rebounds and three assists.