PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan bounces back with big win

SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan girls basketball team bounced back from Saturday's loss with a double-digit win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 65-46, on Monday.

The Crusaders held the Warriors to seven points in the first quarter and went into halftime up 30-19. The Crusaders then broke the game wide open in the third quarter by outscoring SB-L 17-7 en route to the 19-point victory.

Heelan improves to 6-3 overall. SB-L falls to 4-7 on the season.

Amber Aesoph was one of four Crusaders in double-figures with 15 points. Ella Skinner followed with 13 points, Katelyn Stanley had 12 points and Katie Cooke had 10 points.

Kenzie Foley led SB-L with 14 points and Emma Salker had 11 points.

SOUTH O'BRIEN 46, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 33: The South O'Brien girls basketball team beat Remsen St. Mary's for the second time this season, this time by a 46-33 score on Monday.

South O'Brien improves to 7-5 on the season. RSM falls to 1-11.

Taryn Hintz had a double-double in the win for the Wolverines with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kaylee Jacobs added 13 points. Willa Sickelka grabbed seven rebounds and Sydney Struve had four steals.