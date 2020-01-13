PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Bishop Heelan bounces back with big win

SIOUX CITY -- The Bishop Heelan girls basketball team bounced back from Saturday's loss with a double-digit win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 65-46, on Monday.
The Crusaders held the Warriors to seven points in the first quarter and went into halftime up 30-19. The Crusaders then broke the game wide open in the third quarter by outscoring SB-L 17-7 en route to the 19-point victory.
Heelan improves to 6-3 overall. SB-L falls to 4-7 on the season.
Amber Aesoph was one of four Crusaders in double-figures with 15 points. Ella Skinner followed with 13 points, Katelyn Stanley had 12 points and Katie Cooke had 10 points.
Kenzie Foley led SB-L with 14 points and Emma Salker had 11 points.
SOUTH O'BRIEN 46, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 33: The South O'Brien girls basketball team beat Remsen St. Mary's for the second time this season, this time by a 46-33 score on Monday.
South O'Brien improves to 7-5 on the season. RSM falls to 1-11.
Taryn Hintz had a double-double in the win for the Wolverines with 18 points and 10 rebounds and Kaylee Jacobs added 13 points. Willa Sickelka grabbed seven rebounds and Sydney Struve had four steals.
Tori Galles led RSM with 16 points.
BOYS
SOUTH O'BRIEN 45, REMSEN ST. MARY'S 44: Class 1A No. 10 South O'Brien pulled off a last-second victory against No. 2 Remsen St. Mary's on Monday.
South O'Brien led 24-18 at halftime and 37-34 going into the fourth quarter but RSM was able to take a one-point lead with 16 seconds remaining.
The Wolverines got the lead back when Jackson Louscher passed to Zeke Lundquist, who made the layup with eight seconds left for the game-winner as South O'Brien went on to win 45-44.
South O'Brien improved to 9-2 on the season and has won seven straight. Remsen St. Mary's falls to 9-2.
Louscher finished the game with 18 points and Lundquist had 12 points.
For RSM, Skyler Waldschmitt had 18 points and Jaxon Bunkers added 12 points.
LE MARS 58, HINTON 30: Le Mars had a slight 23-21 lead at halftime but the Bulldogs took over in the second half, holding Hinton to only nine points in a 58-30 victory on Monday.
Le Mars improves to 7-3 on the season and won its sixth straight game. Hinton falls to 8-4.
Aisea Toki scored a game-high 15 points, Alec Dreckman added 13 points and Brady Williams scored 10 points.
For Hinton, Jake Koons scored 12 points.
VIBORG-HURLEY 82, ALCESTER-HUDSON 35: Alcester-Hudson fell behind 23-9 in the first quarter and lost to Viborg-Hurley 82-35 on Monday.
The Cubs only shot 21 percent in the game while Viborg-Hurley shot 52 percent. VH also outrebounded the Cubs 40 to 17.
Jaxon Doering had 14 points for Alcester-Hudson in the loss.