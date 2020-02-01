PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carter Kingsbury scored 34 in Ponca win

PONCA, Neb. -- Ponca's 27-point second quarter helped the Indians pull away from Walthill on Saturday as Ponca went on to win 74-36.
Ponca shot 50 percent (27-of-54) in the game and hit 12 3-pointers. Plus Ponca held Walthill to 30.6 percent (15-of-49) shooting and forced 20 turnovers.
Carter Kingsbury hit six 3-pointers for Ponca and finsihed with 34 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Cayden Phillips scored 11 points and Brandon Kneifl and Bryar Bennett each scored 10 points. Kneifl added eight points and six assists.
FRIDAY
BOYS
WESTERN CHRISTIAN 60, CHEROKEE 49: Ty Van Essen scored 21 pointsand had 11 rebounds to lead the Wolfpack to a Lakes Conference boys basketball win over the Braves in Cherokee Friday.
Tyson Boer also had 14 points for Western Christian (12-4 overall and 8-0 Lakes). Ryan Hurd scored 20 points and had 15 rebounds to lead Cherokee (13-5 overall and 4-4 conference).
SIOUX CENTRAL 73, EAST SAC 69: Sioux Central only scored seventh points in the first quarter but bounced back in the second and later forced overtime against East Sac. The game went to a second overtime and Sioux Central scored 14 points in the second extra period to claim a 73-69 victory.
Sioux Central improves to 10-6 on the season and East Sac falls to 11-5. Sioux Central made 14 3-pointers in the win.
Connor Christian hit five 3-pointers for the Rebels and finished with 23 points and eight assists. Jacob Hargens almost had a double-double with 21 points and nine rebounds. Carter Boettcher hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points.
OKOBOJI 59, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 54: Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 19 points in the first quarter for an eight-point lead. Okoboji grabbed a one-point lead going into the fourth quarter and beat the Generals 59-54.
Jamison Helmers and Lucas Lorenzen each scored 21 points for Okoboji.
For the Generals, Carter Brouwer scored 19 points.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 76, SHENANDOAH 36: Denison-Schleswig scored 21 points in the first quarter and went on to beat Shenandoah 76-36.
The Monarchs improved to 10-5 on the season and shot 51.7 percent (31-of-60).
Charlie Wiebers hit five 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, four assists and four steals for the Monarchs. Goanar Biliew had a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Carter Wessel added 10 points. Jack Mendlik had five points, five rebounds and four steals.
GIRLS
OKOBOJI 76, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 53: Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 22 points against Class 3A No. 9 Okoboji in the first quarter but the Pioneers held the Generals to six points in the second quarter to gain control of the game. The Pioneers went on to win 76-53.
Okoboji improves to 17-1 on the season and has won five straight. Sibley-Ocheyedan falls to 6-11 and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Generals.
Megan Christopherson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Pioneers. Kallyn Stumbo had a double-double as she hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Camry Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds and Montana Wilson had seven points and six rebounds.
For the Generals, Madison Brouwer had a double-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. Bria Wasmund hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and six assists.
DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58, SHENADOAH 41: Denison-Schleswig held Shenadoah to seven points in the second quarter, allowing the Monarchs to pull away form a 58-41 win.
The Monarchs improved to 9-8 on the season.
Ellie Magnuson led the Monarchs with 27 points and Hannah Neemann had 15.