PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Carter Kingsbury scored 34 in Ponca win

OKOBOJI 76, SIBLEY-OCHEYEDAN 53: Sibley-Ocheyedan scored 22 points against Class 3A No. 9 Okoboji in the first quarter but the Pioneers held the Generals to six points in the second quarter to gain control of the game. The Pioneers went on to win 76-53.

Okoboji improves to 17-1 on the season and has won five straight. Sibley-Ocheyedan falls to 6-11 and the loss snaps a three-game winning streak for the Generals.

Megan Christopherson hit three 3-pointers and finished with 23 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Pioneers. Kallyn Stumbo had a double-double as she hit three 3-pointers and finished with 20 points, 10 assists and six rebounds. Camry Jones had 18 points and eight rebounds and Montana Wilson had seven points and six rebounds.

For the Generals, Madison Brouwer had a double-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks. Bria Wasmund hit three 3-pointers and finished with 17 points and six assists.

DENISON-SCHLESWIG 58, SHENADOAH 41: Denison-Schleswig held Shenadoah to seven points in the second quarter, allowing the Monarchs to pull away form a 58-41 win.

The Monarchs improved to 9-8 on the season.

Ellie Magnuson led the Monarchs with 27 points and Hannah Neemann had 15.

